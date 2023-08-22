Jammu: बड़ी आतंकी साजिश नाकाम, जम्मू में हाईवे पर आईईडी बरामद; बम निरोधक दस्ते ने किया निष्क्रिय

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सुरक्षाबलों ने सोमवार रात को जम्मू के नगरोटा में हाईवे पर एक आइईडी बरामद हुआ है। सोमवार देर रात जम्मू के नगरोटा में हाईवे के किनारे एक संदिग्ध वस्तु देखी गई थी। जिसके बाद तुरंत बम निरोधक टीम को मौके पर बुलाया गया। वस्तु की तकनीकी जांच शुरू कर दी गई। वह संदिग्ध वस्तु आइईडी बम निकला। बम निरोधक दस्ते ने इसे निष्क्रिय कर दिया है।
#WATCH | SP Rural Jammu, Rahul Charak says, "We received information about a suspicious object lying near the highway. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called and an IED was found. The IED has been destroyed by the team. Further investigation is underway." https://t.co/jdfezduaWg pic.twitter.com/e2P1dK7jqA— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed