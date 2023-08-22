Jammu: बड़ी आतंकी साजिश नाकाम, जम्मू में हाईवे पर आईईडी बरामद; बम निरोधक दस्ते ने किया निष्क्रिय

सुरक्षाबलों ने सोमवार रात को जम्मू के नगरोटा में हाईवे पर एक आइईडी बरामद हुआ है। सोमवार देर रात जम्मू के नगरोटा में हाईवे के किनारे एक संदिग्ध वस्तु देखी गई थी। जिसके बाद तुरंत बम निरोधक टीम को मौके पर बुलाया गया। वस्तु की तकनीकी जांच शुरू कर दी गई। वह संदिग्ध वस्तु आइईडी बम निकला। बम निरोधक दस्ते ने इसे निष्क्रिय कर दिया है।

#WATCH | SP Rural Jammu, Rahul Charak says, "We received information about a suspicious object lying near the highway. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called and an IED was found. The IED has been destroyed by the team. Further investigation is underway." https://t.co/jdfezduaWg pic.twitter.com/e2P1dK7jqA