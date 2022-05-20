जम्मू-कश्मीर : उधमपुर के जंगल में लगी आग, दमकल और अन्य सरकारी महकमे जुटे बुझाने में

कल देर रात उधमपुर जिले के चेनानी के मरगना वन क्षेत्र में आग लग गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार वन विभाग के अधिकारियों, अग्निशमन और आपातकालीन विभाग ने आग पर काबू पाने के लिए संयुक्त प्रयास शुरू कर दिए हैं।
Jammu & Kashmir | A forest fire broke out in the Margana forest area of Chenani in the Udhampur district late last night, May 19. Forest department officials, fire & emergency department initiated joint efforts to douse the fire pic.twitter.com/dvQ469Tblb— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022
