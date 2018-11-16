शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › बाल यौन उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ चलाया हस्ताक्षण अभियान

बाल यौन उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ चलाया हस्ताक्षण अभियान

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 01:28 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मानव अधिकार संस्था जेएंडके की चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन डेस्क आफिस रेलवे स्टेशन जम्मू में बाल दिवस मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम में बाल यौन उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया। डिवकाम जम्मू मुख्य अतिथि रहे। इस दौरान सभी लोगों से बाल यौन उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने को कहा गया। कार्यक्रम में संस्था के चेयरमैन, डीएसपी शशि ठाकुर, डीटीएम चेतन तनेजा मौजूद रहे।
indian security forces destroyed paksitani army posts on jammu kashmir border
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान की तीन सैन्य पोस्ट तबाह, भारत ने घुसपैठ का दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

पाकिस्तान ने वीरवार को भी सुंदरबनी व पलांवाला सेक्टर में अग्रिम पोस्टों को निशाना बनाकर गोले दागे। माना जा रहा है कि पाकिस्तान गोलाबारी की आड़ में आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराना चाहता है। जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान की तीन पोस्टें तबाह हो गई हैं।

15 नवंबर 2018

बीजेपी एमपी का त्याग पत्र
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बीजेपी सांसद ने पार्टी छोड़ने के साथ एमपी पद से दिया इस्तीफा, ये है अहम वजह...

15 नवंबर 2018

arrest
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एमएलए के घर से हथियार लूटने वाले एसपीओ का करीबी हिजबुल आंतकी पुलवामा में गिरफ्तार

15 नवंबर 2018

दीपिका सिंह राजावत
Jammu

कठुआ गैंगरेप कांड: पीड़ित परिवार ने अपने ही वकील को हटाया, यह है उसकी अहम वजह

15 नवंबर 2018

गगन भगत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पार्टी से निलंबित बीजेपी विधायक गगन भगत पर पार्टी बेनतीजा, निलंबन अवधि हुई खत्म

15 नवंबर 2018

जम्मू नगर निगम के लिए चुने गए मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर
Jammu

8 साल बाद जम्मू में चंद्र मोहन बने मेयर और पूर्णिमा बनीं डिप्टी मेयर, भाजपा का छाया परचम

15 नवंबर 2018

अखनूर में बस-मेटाडोर की टक्कर में चार घायल
Jammu

अखनूर में बस-मेटाडोर की टक्कर में चार घायल

16 नवंबर 2018

रोलर स्केटिंग में जीते पदक
Jammu

रोलर स्केटिंग में जीते पदक

16 नवंबर 2018

छठे चरण की नाम वापसी का अंतिम दिन
Jammu

छठे चरण की नाम वापसी का अंतिम दिन

16 नवंबर 2018

सेना का सर्च ऑपरेशन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजोरी में कई आतंकियों के छुपे होने की सूचना, सेना ने चलाया सर्च ऑपरेशन

15 नवंबर 2018

बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवान, देखिए वीडियो

जम्मू और कश्मीर से एक वीडियो सामने आया है। ये वीडियो जोजिला दर्रे है, जहां जम्मू –कश्मीर पुलिस के कुछ जवान अपनी गाड़ी के साथ हिमस्खन के बीच फंस गए। इन जवानों में सोनमर्ग के एसएचओ मंजूर अहमद भी शामिल हैं।

15 नवंबर 2018

बर्फबाीर 1:15

VIDEO: बर्फबारी से शीत लहर की चपेट में घाटी, बंद हुए कई महत्वपूर्ण रास्ते

14 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:05

कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़

5 नवंबर 2018

ओवैसी 1:05

मुगल रोड से बर्फ हटाने का काम जारी, फंसे हुए लोगों को किया गया रेस्क्यू

5 नवंबर 2018

सत्यपाल 1:22

सत्यपाल मलिक ने अनिल परिहार की हत्या को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, बोले आतंकियों की कर ली गई है पहचान

5 नवंबर 2018

चेयरमैन पद के लिए कांग्रेस ने ठोकी दावेदारी।
Jammu

चेयरमैन पद के लिए कांग्रेस ने ठोकी दावेदारी।

16 नवंबर 2018

सीजफायर उल्लंघन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने किया सीजफायर उल्लंघन, पलांवाला और राजौरी के बाद सुंदरबनी में गोलीबारी

15 नवंबर 2018

श्मशान घाट का रास्ता बंद करने पर फूटा गुस्सा
Jammu

श्मशान घाट का रास्ता बंद करने पर फूटा गुस्सा

16 नवंबर 2018

पकड़े गए आतंकी शब्बीर अहमद और मोहम्मद अकीब
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षा बलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, चार आतंकी गिरफ्तार, ग्रेनेड सहित हथियार बरामद

14 नवंबर 2018

two militants of hizbul mujahideen arrested by security forces in pulwama jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के दो आतंकी गिरफ्तार, हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद

14 नवंबर 2018

jammu landslide
Jammu

J&K: चश्मा क्षेत्र में तीनों लोगों के शव बरामद, 5 नवंबर को भूस्खलन में हुए थे लापता

15 नवंबर 2018

