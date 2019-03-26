शहर चुनें

ट्रक खाई में गिरा, सहचालक की मौत, पंजाब के ध्यानार्थ

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 12:36 AM IST
ट्रक खाई में गिरा, सहचालक की मौत
गणपत पुल के निकट हुआ हादसा, चालक गंभीर घायल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
डोडा। गणपत पुल के निकट पंजाब से किश्तवाड़ की ओर जा रहा ट्रक खाई में जा गिरा। हादसे में सहचालक की मौत हो गई, जबकि चालक गंभीर घायल हो गया।
घायल चालक नरिंदर कुमार(54) पुत्र बंसी राम निवासी पठानकोट के अनुसार वह पहली बार किश्तवाड़ की जा रहा था। इस कारण रास्ते की भी अधिक जानकारी नहीं थी। सोमवार की सुबह करीब तीन बजे पुल डोडा के पास गणपत पुल के निकट यह सोच कर रुके कि पीछे से आने वाले वाहन से आगे का रास्ता पूछेंगे, लेकिन अभी ट्रक को सड़क को एक तरफ किया ही था कि सड़क के साथ की मिट्टी खिसक गई, जिसके बाद ट्रक चिनाब दरिया की तरफ खाई में जा गिरा। होश आते ही बेटे करण(23) को तलाशने लगा। शोर मचाने पर आसपास के लोग और पुलिस के जवान मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने बेटे को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

शारदा पीठ कारीडोर खुलने से भारत-पाक के बीच घटेगा तनाव: महबूबा मुफ्ती

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व पीडीपी अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि पीओके स्थित शारदा पीठ कारीडोर खुलने से भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच वर्तमान गतिरोध कम करने में मदद मिलेगी।

26 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

बीजेपी ने कहा, अकबर लोन का पर्चा खारिज करे आयोग, की थी देश विरोधी नारेबाजी

26 मार्च 2019

आर्थिक मदद को तरस रहा बिजली विभाग का कर्मी
Jammu

आर्थिक मदद को तरस रहा बिजली विभाग का कर्मी

26 मार्च 2019

आयकर विभाग का छापा
Jammu

जम्मू में छह से ज्यादा स्थानों पर इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने किया सर्वे, टैक्स चोरी का अंदेशा

26 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बड़ी आतंकी साजिश नाकाम, तीन आतंकी जिंदा पकड़े गए

25 मार्च 2019

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

पुलवामा हमलाः आतंकियों ने इस्तेमाल किया था वर्चुअल सिम, भारत ने अमेरिका से मांगी मदद

24 मार्च 2019

मोदी की रैली को देखते हुए बैठक करते बीजेपी नेता
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: मोदी की रैली से जम्मू-कश्मीर में उफान भरेगा भाजपा का चुनावी अभियान

25 मार्च 2019

चार लाख के गहने, 70 हजार की नकदी चोरी
Jammu

चार लाख के गहने, 70 हजार की नकदी चोरी

26 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जम्मू सीट के लिए 39, बारामुला पर 14 और श्रीनगर के लिए 3 का नामांकन

25 मार्च 2019

pm narendra modi rally in jammu domana
Jammu

28 मार्च को जम्मू में होगी प्रधानमंत्री की रैली, किसान खेतों से गेहूं की कच्ची फसल काटने में जुटे

25 मार्च 2019

