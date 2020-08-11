शहर चुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीरः अतिक्रमण हटाने गए पुलिस और वन विभाग के कर्मियों पर रामबन में हमला, 18 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 06:59 AM IST
घटना के बाद...
घटना के बाद... - फोटो : ANI

जम्मू-कश्मीर के रामबन में अतिक्रमण हटाने गए पुलिस और वन विभाग के कर्मचारियों पर कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों ने हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में 18 सरकारी कर्मचारी घायल हो गए। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार सरकारी महकमे के लोग अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए गए थे। इसी दौरान उन पर हमला कर दिया गया। रामबन के डीएफओ ने बताया कि हमारी टीम पर अतिक्रमण करने वालों और उनके साथ मिले हुए कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों ने पत्थरों से हमला किया। इस मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। 
jammu kashmir news ramban district policemen attacked forest department encroachment anti social elements

