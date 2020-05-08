शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बांग्लादेश में फंसे 167 छात्र-छात्राओं की होगी वापसी, ढाका से 11 बजे रवाना होगा विमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 08:36 AM IST
हवाई अड्डे पर प्रतीक्षा करते छात्र-छात्राएं
हवाई अड्डे पर प्रतीक्षा करते छात्र-छात्राएं - फोटो : ANI
बांग्लादेश में फंसे जम्मू-कश्मीर के छात्र-छात्राओं को लेकर ढाका से पहला विमान शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे श्रीनगर के लिए रवाना होगा। इसकी मदद से 167 छात्र-छात्राएं वापस अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।
jammu news jammu kashmir news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

