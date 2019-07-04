शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   एक आईएएस, चार केएएस अधिकारियों के तबादले

एक आईएएस, चार केएएस अधिकारियों के तबादले

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 02:28 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एक आईएएस, चार केएएस अधिकारियों के तबादले
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जम्मू। प्रशासन के हित राज्य सरकार ने एक आईएएस और चार केएएस अधिकारियों के बुधवार को तबादले कर दिए। लेक्स एंड वाटर वेस डेवलपमेंट अथारिटी के वाइस चेयरमैन आईएएस अधिकारी प्रसन्ना रामास्वामी का तबादला कर उन्हें अगली तैनाती के आदेश तक सामान्य प्रशासनिक विभाग में भेजा गया है।
प्रसन्ना की जगह केएएस अधिकारी सज्जाद हुसेन गनेई को लेक्स एंड वाटर वेस डेवलपमेंट अथारिटी के वाइस चेयरमैन का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार सौंपा गया है। इसके अलावा दो जूनियर केएएस अधिकारियों का तबादला कर उन्हें जेएंडके मेडिकल सप्लाई कारपोरेशन में तैनात किया गया है।
इनमें सर्किल एक जम्मू के सेल्स टेक्स अफसर मोहित रैना और कटड़ा के ब्लाक डेवलपमेंट अफसर सबा नूर शामिल है। वहीं, कुलगाम के वेज इंप्लायमेंट प्रोजेक्ट अफसर नसरुल हिलाल का तबादला कर उन्हें पुलवामा का वेज इंप्लायमेंट प्रोजेक्ट अफसर तैनात किया गया है।
कुलगाम के उप जिला चुनाव अधिकारी मोहम्मद इमरान खान का तबादला कर उन्हें वेज इंप्लायमेंट प्रोजेक्ट अफसर कुलगाम बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा वह उप जिला चुनाव अधिकारी का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार भी देखेंगे।

Recommended

अंबाती रायुडू
Cricket News

अंबाती रायुडू ने लिया अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास, विश्व कप टीम में न चुने जाने से थे नाराज

3 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टीम इंडिया की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री, कप्तान विराट ने इनके सिर बांधा जीत का सेहरा

3 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टीम इंडिया की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री, कप्तान विराट ने इनके सिर बांधा जीत का सेहरा

3 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सातवीं बार सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडिया, बांग्लादेश को 28 रन से हराया

3 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
एमएस धोनी संन्यास (ग्राफिक्स रोहिच झा)
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी ले सकते हैं क्रिकेट से संन्यास, इस दिन खेलेंगे आखिरी मैच!

3 जुलाई 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

'पैंतरेबाज' चीन का मसूद अजहर मामले में कैसे हुआ हृदय परिवर्तन, जानिए अब क्या होगा

3 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

सबसे आगे निकले रोहित शर्मा, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ शतक जड़कर लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी

3 जुलाई 2019

रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

सबसे आगे निकले रोहित शर्मा, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ शतक जड़कर लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी

3 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में मानसून और सूखा
India News

बारिश की भविष्यवाणी पर क्यों गलत साबित हो रहा मौसम विभाग, नया सिस्टम भी फेल?

3 जुलाई 2019

Jabir Moti
World

दाऊद का गुर्गा बोला- तनाव से पीड़ित हूं, अमेरिका मत भेजो, नीरव मोदी के साथ लंदन जेल में है बंद 

3 जुलाई 2019

supreme court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- क्या कानून से ऊपर है केरल, मुख्य सचिव को सलाखों के पीछे भेजने की दी चेतावनी

3 जुलाई 2019

इमरान खान
World

इमरान बोले- नहीं बरतेंगे नरमी, लूटा धन वापस करने के बाद नवाज-जरदारी छोड़ सकते हैं पाकिस्तान

3 जुलाई 2019

अश्विनी पाराशर
Literature

मंजिलें और भी हैं : अंधेरे से बाहर निकला गांव, लोग पी रहे हैं साफ पानी

3 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
best home remedy for hair in monsoon season 2019
Beauty tips

मानसून में बालों की समस्याओं से तुरंत पाएं निजात, ये असरदार नुस्खा करेगा मदद

3 जुलाई 2019

Donald Trump
World

अमेरिका ने बलूचिस्तान लिबरेशन आर्मी (बीएलए) पर लगाई आतंकी संगठन की मुहर

3 जुलाई 2019

jammu and kashmir
Opinion

जम्मू-कश्मीर : परिसीमन जरूरी है

2 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा(File Photo)
India News

राज्यसभा से पारित होते ही बहाल होगा 200 प्वाइंट रोस्टर सिस्टम, लोकसभा में मिली मंजूरी 

2 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT
Technology

World UFO Day: एलियन होने का दावा सच या झूठ

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल
Jammu

एलओसी के पास छंब सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान के पांच सैनिक मारे गए, पाक की सरकारी एजेंसी ने की पुष्टि

छंब सेक्टर में नियंत्रण रेखा के नजदीक पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले इलाके में हुए एक विस्फोट में पांच सैनिकों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक घायल हुआ है। पाकिस्तान की सरकारी एजेंसी की ओर से बुधवार को जारी बयान के मुताबिक घटना वहां की बरनाला तहसील में हुई है। 

4 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
कश्मीर के मंडलायुक्त को मिली एक साल की एक्सटेंशन के आदेश को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती
Jammu

कश्मीर के मंडलायुक्त को मिली एक साल की एक्सटेंशन के आदेश को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती

4 जुलाई 2019

जम्मू एयरपोर्ट
Jammu

जम्मू एयरपोर्ट विस्तार की अंतिम बाधा भी दूर, पर्यावरण मंत्रालय ने दी मंजूरी

4 जुलाई 2019

कककक
Jammu

कककक

4 जुलाई 2019

किश्तवाड़ हादसे की घायल बच्ची अदीबा को विशेष आर्थिक मदद
Jammu

किश्तवाड़ हादसे की घायल बच्ची अदीबा को विशेष आर्थिक मदद

4 जुलाई 2019

203 वाहनों में सवार होकर गुजरा अमरनाथ यात्रा का चौथा जत्था
Jammu

203 वाहनों में सवार होकर गुजरा अमरनाथ यात्रा का चौथा जत्था

4 जुलाई 2019

काम से निकाले जाने पर भड़के अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी
Jammu

काम से निकाले जाने पर भड़के अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी

4 जुलाई 2019

किश्तवाड़ जेल के पास मिला ड्रोन
Jammu

आतंकियों की नजर अब जम्मू-कश्मीर के कारागार पर, किश्तवाड़ में जेल के पास मिला ड्रोन

3 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

दोनों सदनों की मंजूरी के बाद जम्मू कश्मीर में एक बार फिर प्रभावी हुआ राष्ट्रपति शासन

3 जुलाई 2019

विवाहिता के लापता होने का मामला दर्ज
Jammu

विवाहिता के लापता होने का मामला दर्ज

4 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

Facebook, Instagram और WhatsApp डाउन, परेशान यूजर्स ट्विटर पर कर रहे शिकायत

भारत समेत दुनिया के कई देशों में Facebook, Instagram और WhatsApp डाउन हैं। सोशल मीडिया के डाउन होने से परेशान यूजर्स इसकी शिकायत ट्विटर पर कर रहे हैं

4 जुलाई 2019

कंगना रनौत

मेरी हर चीज से लोगों को परेशानी होती है: कंगना रनौत

3 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:11

Chandra Grahan 2019 : भारी पड़ सकता है जुलाई का चंद्र ग्रहण

3 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:15

क्या है अंबाती रायुडू और धोनी के संन्यास के बीच कनेक्शन?

3 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:09

आशीष नेहरा ने पत्नी के सामने उड़ाया युवराज सिंह का मजाक, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

3 जुलाई 2019

Related

बिना बिजली के जीना हुआ मुहाल
Jammu

बिना बिजली के जीना हुआ मुहाल

4 जुलाई 2019

सांसद जुगल किशोर
Jammu

70 सालों से लोगों को है जम्मू-पुंछ रेलवे लाइन का इंतजार, जल्द काम शुरू हो: जुगल किशोर

3 जुलाई 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला का धारा 370 पर बड़ा बयान, बोले-भारत में कश्मीर का विलय भी अस्थायी

1 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में प्रशासनिक फेरबदल, एक आईएएस और चार केएएस अधिकारियों के तबादले

3 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim
Jammu

‘दंगल गर्ल’ जायरा बोलीं, नहीं हुआ सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट हैक, मैं 18 साल की हूं, खुद करती हूं हैंडल

2 जुलाई 2019

pre monsoon to come to jammu kashmir, still temperature hiked in state
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में कल से प्रीमानसून की बौछारों की उम्मीद, आज भी गर्मी और तपिश से राहत नहीं

3 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited