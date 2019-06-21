शहर चुनें

खरोली खराब होने से बच्चों के स्कूल जाने पर संकट

खरोली खराब होने से बच्चों के स्कूल जाने पर संकट

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 01:28 AM IST
चिनैनी। खरोली का मरम्मत वीरवार को भी नहीं हो पाई। इसके चलते गांव पैखड़ के लोगों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी हो गई है। बच्चों को कई किलोमीटर का पैदल सफर तय कर दूसरे रास्ते स्कूल पहुंचना पड़ा।
बुधवार को करीब साढे़ तीन घंटे तक चार छात्र और एक अन्य व्यक्ति खरोली खराब होने से तवी के बीचों बीच हवा में ही फंसे रहे थे। उन्हें चिनैनी पुलिस की मदद से सुरक्षित निकाला गया। बरकूंडा पैखड़ और धनास को जोड़ने वाली खरोली रोपवे पिछले 45 सालों से चलाई जा रही थी। बुधवार को इसकी वेरिंग टूट जाने से यह ठप हो गई थी। गांव पैखड़ के स्थानीय निवासी व खरोली में फंसे सुभाष चंद व उनके भाई रोमेश चंद ने बताया कि उनके गांव से करीब 30 से 35 बच्चे धनास के पास स्कूल में पढ़ने जाते है। जो पहले खरोली के जरिए कुछ ही मिनटों में स्कूल पहुंच जाते थे लेकिन वीरवार को उन्होंने वहां पहुंचने में घंटों का वक्त लगा। लोगों ने कहा कि खरोली को तत्काल ठीक कर उसे चलाया जाना चाहिए। लोक निर्माण विभाग के एईई सुभाष गुप्ता ने कहा कि खरोली की जल्द मरम्मत की जाएगी, फिलहाल इसे बंद किया गया है॥ पुल के लिए भी उच्च अधिकारियों को लिखा गया है ।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाक सीमा के पास बीएसएफ को मिली 25 करोड़ की हेरोइन, प्लास्टिक के गैलन में हो रही थी तस्करी

जम्मू के आरएस पुरा सेक्टर की अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर की गई तारबंदी से महज सौ मीटर की दूरी पर गुरुवार दोपहर बीएसएफ के जवानों ने पांच किलो हेरोइन जब्त की। इसकी कीमत 25 करोड़ आंकी जा रही है।

20 जून 2019

कालेजों में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष का प्रवेश शुरू
Jammu

कालेजों में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष का प्रवेश शुरू

21 जून 2019

चिनाब में डूबे युवक का शव बरामद
Jammu

चिनाब में डूबे युवक का शव बरामद

21 जून 2019

मकान गिरने से नौ माह के मासूम समेत तीन लोगों की मौत
Jammu

मकान गिरने से नौ माह के मासूम समेत तीन लोगों की मौत

21 जून 2019

अनुच्छेद 370 और 35 ए को ताकत नहीं तोड़ सकती: नेकां
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 और 35 ए को ताकत नहीं तोड़ सकती: नेकां

21 जून 2019

राजोरी के 10 निजी स्कूलों को बंद करने का आदेश
Jammu

राजोरी के 10 निजी स्कूलों को बंद करने का आदेश

21 जून 2019

जल्द सुधरेगी देविका तट पर स्थित श्मशान घाट की हालत
Jammu

जल्द सुधरेगी देविका तट पर स्थित श्मशान घाट की हालत

21 जून 2019

बच्चों को पीटने वाले शिक्षक निलंबित
Jammu

बच्चों को पीटने वाले शिक्षक निलंबित

21 जून 2019

कालेजों में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष का प्रवेश हुआ शुरू
Jammu

कालेजों में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष का प्रवेश हुआ शुरू

21 जून 2019

टोल टैक्स वसूले जाने का विरोध कर रही लंगर कमेटियां
Jammu

टोल टैक्स वसूले जाने का विरोध कर रही लंगर कमेटियां

21 जून 2019

