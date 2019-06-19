शहर चुनें

हवाला मामले में तीन की रिहा अर्जी खारिज

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 07:52 PM IST
हवाला मामले में तीन की अर्जी खारिज
जम्मू। हवाला मामले में सीबीआई अदालत ने तीन कश्मीरी नागरिकों की आरोपों से मुक्त करने की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। श्रीनगर की सीबीआई अदालत के जज मोहन सिंह परिहार ने पी जेड इरशाद अहमद कुरैशी, इरशाद अहमद हजाम और फिरदौस इकबाल वानी ने सेक्शन 3 और सेक्शन चार में प्रिवेंशन आफ मनी लांडरिंग 2002(15 आफ 2003) एक्ट के तहत रिहा होने की याचिका को खारिज किया। एनफोर्समेंट निदेशालय की ओर से सहायक निदेशक की शिकायत पर इन लोगों के खिलाफ हवाला का केस दर्ज किया गया, जो उक्त एक्ट के तहत आरोपी हैं। जज ने इससे पहले दोनों तरफ की दलीलें सुनीं और महसूस किया कि आरोपी के खिलाफ आरोप साबित होते हैं। इसलिए मामले की पूरी जांच न होने तक आरोपों से मुक्त नहीं किया जा सकता। आरोपियों ने बड़े स्तर पर आतंकियों के लिए पैसे लिए हैं। जेएनएफ

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आईईडी तैयार कर एक और हमले की थी साजिश, पांच दहशतगर्द सामग्री समेत गिरफ्तार

दक्षिणी कश्मीर के शोपियां जिले में पुलिस ने आतंकियों की एक बड़ी साजिश को नाकाम करते हुए आतंकी संगठन हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के पांच  ओजीडबल्यू (ओवर ग्राउंड वर्कर) को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके पास से एक तैयार आईईडी और आईईडी बनाने की सामग्री बरामद हुई है।

19 जून 2019

मनीत कुमार (फाइल)
Jammu

सेल्फी बनी काल, पत्थर पर चढ़ कर खीच रहा था फोटो, पैर फिसला फिर देखिए क्या हुआ

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सरकार ने किए पांच प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के तबादले, तैनाती

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 17 लाख नए सदस्य बनाने का भाजपा को मिला लक्ष्य, छह जुलाई से शुरू होगा सदस्यता अभियान

19 जून 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भाजपा बनाएगी 17 लाख सदस्य
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भाजपा बनाएगी 17 लाख सदस्य

19 जून 2019

इनसेट: पुलवामा हमले में कार मालिक आतंकी सज्जाद भट
Jammu

मारा गया जैश कमांडर सज्जाद भट, पुलवामा हमले में इस्तेमाल हुई थी इसकी कार

18 जून 2019

encounter anantnag
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : अनंतनाग में 24 घंटे के भीतर दूसरा एनकाउंटर, दो आतंकी ढेर, एक जवान शहीद

18 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने पुलिस स्टेशन पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला, आठ लोग घायल

18 जून 2019

भारतीय रेल
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान रेलवे का चलेगा ‘ऑपरेशन थंडर’, ई-टिकटिंग की कालाबाजारी पर रहेगी नजर

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

कारपोरेशन में अवैध नियुक्तियां निशाने पर, जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार जल्द करा सकती है जांच

19 जून 2019

एक देश-एक चुनाव पर बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे राहुल, ममता, अखिलेश सहित कई नेता

'एक देश एक चुनाव' को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर से बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक खत्म हो गई है। हालांकि विपक्ष के कई बड़े नेताओं ने इस बैठक से किनारा कर लिया और यहां नहीं पहुंचे

19 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:45

चमकी बुखार से जाती है सालाना 20,000 बच्चों की जान, इलाज अब भी है मुश्किल

19 जून 2019

पवन वर्मा 1:02

सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा का बड़ा बयान, कहा मस्जिदों से बढ़ रही ट्रैफिक समस्या

19 जून 2019

सुमन राव 7:18

‘फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2019’ सुमन राव को किसने दिए जीत के टिप्स

19 जून 2019

शिवानी जाधव, श्रेया शंकर 7:31

कैसा रहा ‘मिस इंडिया यूनाइटेड कॉन्टिनेंट 2019’ श्रेया और ‘मिस ग्रैंड इंडिया 2019’ शिवानी का सफर

19 जून 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक से मिलीं महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात पर महबूबा ने राज्यपाल से की चर्चा, विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर भी वार्ता

19 जून 2019

पुलिस ने 6 ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ तस्कर दबोचा
Jammu

पुलिस ने 6 ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ तस्कर दबोचा

19 जून 2019

पुलवामा के लापता 3 युवा लश्कर में हुए शामीए सोशल मीडिया पर जीयूआई तस्वीरें वायरल
Jammu

पुलवामा के लापता 3 युवा लश्कर में हुए शामीए सोशल मीडिया पर जीयूआई तस्वीरें वायरल

19 जून 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा (फाइल)
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रियों के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी, हर दो किलोमीटर पर मिलेंगी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं

19 जून 2019

heavy shelling in shahpur sector poonch jammu kashmir by pakistan
Jammu

भारत-पाकिस्तान में चल रहे मैच के बीच पाक सेना की नापाक हरकत, सीमा पर गोलाबारी में तीन घायल

17 जून 2019

आतंकी ठिकाना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: मेंढर में आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त, भारी मात्रा में हथियार-गोला बारूद बरामद

18 जून 2019

