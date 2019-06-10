शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › भोरपुर में शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग

भोरपुर में शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 01:52 AM IST
ज्यौड़ियां। खौड़ उपजिले की पंचायत पगांली के भोरपुर गांव स्थित एक घर में शार्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई, जिस कारण पूरा सामान राख हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने आग पर काबू पाने की काफी कोशिश की। बाद में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने मौके पर पहुंच कर स्थिति का जायजा लिया। वहीं, मकान मालिक बलवान सिंह पुत्र ध्यान सिंह के अनुसार लाखों रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है।
किश्तवाड़ में आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त
Jammu

J&K: किश्तवाड़ में आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त, 85 कारतूस सहित भारी मात्रा में सामान बरामद

गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर सुरक्षा बलों ने रविवार की सुबह को किश्तवाड़ के केशवान ठाकराई इलाके के पंथा जंगल में तलाशी अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान एक आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त कर भारी मात्रा में सामान बरामद किया गया।

9 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अलर्ट: जम्मू-कश्मीर में 12 जून को ट्रांसपोर्टरों की हड़ताल, सैलानियों को हो सकती है परेशानी

10 जून 2019

जेके बैंक के चेयरमैन का पदभार संभालने पहुंचे राजेश कुमार छिब्बर
Jammu

राजेश कुमार छिब्बर ने संभाला जेएंडके बैंक के चेयरमैन का पदभार

10 जून 2019

सुरक्षा के बीच हुआ टोनी का संस्कार
Jammu

सुरक्षा के बीच हुआ टोनी का संस्कार

10 जून 2019

JKBOSE
Education

JKBOSE HS class 11 Result 2019: जम्मू डिवीजन के परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

9 जून 2019

शेर-ए-कश्मीर क्रिकेट क्लब बना चैंपियन
Jammu

शेर-ए-कश्मीर क्रिकेट क्लब बना चैंपियन

10 जून 2019

पुलिस ने मुक्त करवाए चार मवेशी
Jammu

पुलिस ने मुक्त करवाए चार मवेशी

10 जून 2019

बाबा बर्फानी के 16वीं बार दर्शन के लिए विजयपुर पहुंचे राजेंद्र
Jammu

बाबा बर्फानी के 16वीं बार दर्शन के लिए विजयपुर पहुंचे राजेंद्र

10 जून 2019

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में बुजुर्ग का शव नाले से मिला
Jammu

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में बुजुर्ग का शव नाले से मिला

10 जून 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर बैंक
Jammu

वक्फ बोर्ड ने जेके बैंक की चार शाखाओं को किया सील, बकाया न देने पर की कार्रवाई

10 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया ने वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 36 रनों से रौंदा

वर्ल्ड कप-2019 में अपने दूसरे मैच में टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर टूर्नामेंट में अपना जीत का सिलसिला बरकरार रखा है।

9 जून 2019

शादी 2:46

200 करोड़ की शादी, औली में रॉयल वेडिंग के लिए बुक हुए 200 हेलीकॉप्टर

9 जून 2019

उपेंद्र 0:45

रेप को लेकर योगी सरकार के मंत्री का विवादित बयान, कही ये बात

9 जून 2019

पुलिस 1:16

वाराणसी: पुलिस की गाड़ी पर हमला, खून से सने इंस्पेक्टर जान बचाकर भागे

9 जून 2019

जेडीयू 1:43

बिहार के बाहर एनडीए का हिस्सा नहीं रहेगी जेडीयू: नीतीश कुमार

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

JKBOSE HS class 11 Result 2019: 66% छात्र पास, 28996 छात्रों ने दी थी परीक्षा

9 जून 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

पुलवामा: दो भगौड़े एसपीओ समेत चार आतंकी ढेर, भारी मात्रा में हथियार व गोला बारूद बरामद

7 जून 2019

लेतर में मिनी बस पलटी एक की मौत।
Jammu

लेतर में मिनी बस पलटी एक की मौत।

10 जून 2019

Amit Shah Great Preparation in Kashmir through Delimitation in Kashmir
Jammu

राज्य की सत्ता में कश्मीर का वर्चस्व खत्म करने की तैयारी, परिसीमन से खत्म होगा राजनीतिक असंतुलन

5 जून 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

कश्मीर मुद्दे के लिए पाकिस्तान से बातचीत की वकालत, फारूक बोले आतंरिक पक्षकारों से भी हो बात

8 जून 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

