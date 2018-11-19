शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
आज मुगलरोड पर बहाल हो जाएगा यातायात

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 12:56 AM IST
पुंछ। रविवार को पीडब्ल्यूडी मेकेनिकल विंग ने मुगलरोड पर बफलियाज की तरफ से पीर की गली तक बर्फ हटाने का काम दोपहर बाद तक पूरा कर लिया। कश्मीर की तरफ दुबजनगली में जमा भूस्खलन का मलबा और बर्फबारी को हटाने का काम पूरा नहीं जा सका है। यातायात विभाग ने अनुसार सोमवार को मलबा और बर्फ हटा कर मुगलरोड पर कश्मीर की तरफ एकतरफा यातायात बहाल कर दिया जाएगा। मौसम साफ रहा तो पहले दिन कश्मीर के शोपियां की तरफ से वाहनों को छोड़ा जाएगा, जिन्हें हीरपुर से सुबह नौ से शाम को चार बजे तक आगे बढ़ने की अनुमति होगी। ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
महिला आतंकी
Jammu

खूबसूरती का फायदा उठा युवाओं को आतंकी बना रही हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर में महिलाएं

कश्मीर में हमलों के लिए आतंकी संगठन महिलाओं को कूरियर की तरह इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। आतंकी वारदात में महिलाओं का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षाबलों के लिए नई चुनौती है। खुफिया एजेंसियों ने कश्मीरी महिलाओं के पाकिस्तान आने-जाने पर नजर रखना शुरू कर दिया है।

19 नवंबर 2018

घर के बाहर फंदे पर झूलता मिला किशोर
Jammu

घर के बाहर फंदे पर झूलता मिला किशोर

19 नवंबर 2018

रेलवे स्टेशन से मृत मिला व्यक्ति, जहरखुरानी गिरोह के शिकार होने का शक
Jammu

रेलवे स्टेशन से मृत मिला व्यक्ति, जहरखुरानी गिरोह के शिकार होने का शक

19 नवंबर 2018

श्रीनगर से गिरफ्तार महिला आतंकी
Jammu

श्रीनगर से महिला आतंकी गिरफ्तार, लश्कर और हिजबुल दोनों के लिए करती है काम

18 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों के साथ मुठभेड़ में अल-बद्र के 2 आतंकी ढेर, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

18 नवंबर 2018

isis
Jammu

जैश के आतंकियों ने अपनाया आईएसआईएस का फार्मूला, 11वीं के छात्र को गला रेतकर उतारा मौत के घाट

18 नवंबर 2018

घाटी में दो जगह चला कासो
Jammu

घाटी में दो जगह चला कासो

19 नवंबर 2018

- किसानों के आंदोलन ने दूसरे दिन भी ट्रेनों को नहीं उतरने दिया पटरियों पर
Jammu

- किसानों के आंदोलन ने दूसरे दिन भी ट्रेनों को नहीं उतरने दिया पटरियों पर

19 नवंबर 2018

मंडी से निकलते ही दोगुनी महंगी हो जाती है सब्जी
Jammu

मंडी से निकलते ही दोगुनी महंगी हो जाती है सब्जी

19 नवंबर 2018

सूरनकोट में दस और बफलियाज में नौ महिलाएं बनीं सरपंच
Jammu

सूरनकोट में दस और बफलियाज में नौ महिलाएं बनीं सरपंच

19 नवंबर 2018

सांबा में भाजपा ने नियुक्त किए प्रभारी
Jammu

सांबा में भाजपा ने नियुक्त किए प्रभारी

19 नवंबर 2018

13 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद
Jammu

13 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद

19 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Jammu

पंजाब में गन्ना किसानों के रेल रोको आंदोलन से 71 ट्रेन कैंसिल और डायवर्ट

18 नवंबर 2018

dead alive mistry: officially dead man returned home in poonch jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कब्र में दफन होने के सात महीने बाद जिंदा लौटा युवक, परिजन और पुलिस हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

आतंकी द्वारा मारे गए युवक का बनाया था वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल
Jammu

जम्मू: आतंकियों ने पहली बार ISIS की तर्ज पर युवक की हत्या कर वीडियो किया जारी

17 नवंबर 2018

जेएंडके पुलिस को 3-0 से हरा कर पुंछ दूसरी बार बना वालीबाल चैंपियन
Jammu

जेएंडके पुलिस को 3-0 से हरा कर पुंछ दूसरी बार बना वालीबाल चैंपियन

19 नवंबर 2018

