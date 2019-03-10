शहर चुनें

आबकारी विभाग ने नष्ट की 600 किलो लाहन

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 01:38 AM IST
कठुआ। आबकारी विभाग ने अपर सकताचक इलाके में दबिश देकर गैर कानूनी रूप से बनाई गई छह सौ किलो लाहन को नष्ट किया है। पुख्ता सूचना के आधार पर आबकारी विभाग की कठुआ रेंज के ईटीओ रफीक नायक, इंस्पेक्टर अरुण कुमार और रजी अहमद ने टीम सहित औचक तलाशी अभियान शुरू किया। अपर सकताचक के खेतों और विराने में छुुपाई गई अवैध रूप से निर्मित लाहन को बरामद कर मौके पर ही नष्ट कर दिया गया। विभागीय अधिकारियों ने बताया कि लाहन सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है, ऐसे में लोगों को भी आगाह किया गया है कि इसके सेवन से बचें। उन्होंने कहा कि अभियान आगे भी जारी रहेगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

