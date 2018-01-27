अपना शहर चुनें

शोपियां में सेना के काफिले पर पथराव, हवाई फायरिंग में दो प्रदर्शनकर्मियों की मौत, कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 06:12 PM IST
1 killed, two injured in firing after army patrol party came under heavy stone pelting in Shopian
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : BASIT ZARGAR
दक्षिण कश्मीर के शोपियां में सेना के काफिले में स्थानीय युवाओं ने पथराव कर दिया जिसके बचाव में की गई हवाई फायरिंग में दो प्रदर्शनकर्मियों की मौत हो गई जबकि कई अन्य घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक शोपियां के गांवपोरा इलाके में सेना की पेट्रोल पार्टी का काफिला गुजर रहा था इसी बीच कुछ हिंसक भीड़ ने काफिले में शामिल गड़ियों पर पथराव शुरू कर दिया जिसके कारण इलाके में हिंसा भड़क उठी। सुरक्षाबलों ने हिंसा पर काबू करने के मकसद से हवाई फायरिंग का सहारा लिया।
 


जिसमें दो प्रदर्शनकर्मियों की मौत हो गई जबकि कई अन्य घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। घायलों को इलाज के लिए श्रीनगर रेफर कर दिया गया है। गोलीबारी में मारे गए युवकों की पहचान जावेद भट्ट (20) और सुहेल लोन (24) के तौर पर हुई है। 

बताया जा रहा है कि इलाके में गोलीबारी के बाद दहशत का माहौल बना हुआ है। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पूरे इलाके में भारी संख्या में सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती कर दी गई है। गौरतलब है कि सुरक्षाबलों ने बुधवार को हुई मुठभेड़ में दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया था। 
