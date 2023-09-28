लद्दाख: उत्तरी सेना प्रमुख ने अग्रिम इलाकों का किया दौरा, ग्राउंड जीरो पर सैनिकों पर सैनिकों का बढ़ाया हौसला

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
उत्तरी सेना के कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल उपेन्द्र द्विवेदी ने गुरुवार को लद्दाख और सियाचिन सेक्टर में वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलएसी) के साथ लगते अग्रिम क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने सीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों से मुलाकात भी की। साथ ही परिचालन तैयारियों की समीक्षा की।
"In the realm of Super High Altitude Areas, our resolve takes flight"#LtGenUpendraDwivedi #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by GOC @firefurycorps and Cdr #Siachen Brigade visited the Forward Areas along LC in #Siachen to review the operational preparedness.— NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) September 28, 2023
The Army Commander… pic.twitter.com/450XXXMpYz
