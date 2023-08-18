जम्मू कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में आतंकी ठिकाने का पर्दाफाश, सुरक्षाबलों ने हथियारों की बड़ी खेप की बरामद

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। सुरक्षाबलों ने यहां तलाशी अभियान के दौरान बड़ी मात्रा में हथियारों की खेप बरामद की है। खुफिया एजेंसियों से मिले इनपुट पर कार्रवाई करते हुए सेना, बीएसएफ और पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने 15 से 18 अगस्त तक कुपवाड़ा के माछिल सेक्टर में व्यापक तलाशी अभियान चलाया।
Op Machhal Prahaar II #Machhal, #Kupwara
Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_Kashmir and @JmuKmrPolice in #Machhal Sector #Kupwara from 15-18 Aug 23 based on Intelligence inputs by various agencies of likely presence of a cache of war like stores.
Huge cache of arms… pic.twitter.com/ZZqGa91rLF — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 18, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed