सड़क हादसे में दो घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 01:34 AM IST
बसोहली। क्षेत्र में बाइक फिसलने से दो लोग घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने उन्हें उपजिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां पर प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जिला अस्पताल कठुआ रेफर कर दिया गया। घायलों की पहचान कनव शर्मा और राहुल सिंह निवासी जंदरोटा के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार बसोहली-बनी मार्ग पर चोटा नाला के समीप बाईक के फिसलने से दो युवक घायल हो गए। इस दौरान स्थानीय लोगों ने उन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए उपजिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाक ने किया दूसरा कायराना हमला, इस बार भी ले ली एक मेजर की जान

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पकिस्तान की लगातार नापाक हरकतें रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। अभी पुलवामा हमले को दो दिन भी पूरे नहीं हुए थे कि पाकिस्तानी सेना और आतंकियों ने भारतीय सीमा में घुसकर चार आईईडी प्लांट कर दिए।

16 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आईईडी ब्लास्ट के बाद पाक सीमा पर कर रहा फायरिंग, सेना दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

16 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजौरी के नौशेरा में आईईडी ब्लास्ट, एक मेजर शहीद, दो जवान घायल

16 फरवरी 2019

Omar Abdullah
Jammu

सर्वदलीय प्रस्ताव में शांति की अपील को शामिल नहीं करने से निराश हूं : उमर अब्दुल्ला

16 फरवरी 2019

हेड कांस्टेबल असीम असगर
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में घायल सीआरपीएफ जवान बोला, काश! हमलावरों को अपने हाथों से सजा दे पाते

17 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमले के बाद देशभर में विरोध प्रदर्शन
Jammu

कश्मीर में दिखी संदिग्ध गाड़ी, एजेंसियों ने जारी किया अलर्ट, जम्मू में कर्फ्यू जारी

16 फरवरी 2019

आत्मघाती हमलावर आदिल और उसके पिता गुलाम डार
Jammu

जम्मू जाने के लिए घर से निकला आदिल बन गया आतंकी, पिता बोले- सुसाइड मिशन की नहीं थी जानकारी

16 फरवरी 2019

Security forces arrested Seven Suspected in Pulwama attack at south kashmir
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में शक पर सात युवा गिरफ्तार, पाक आतंकी कामरान ने त्राल में रची थी साजिश

16 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama attack: stone pelting during protest in jammu, cars on fire, curfew imposed
Jammu

जम्मू में पथराव, आगजनी के बाद कर्फ्यू, डीआईजी समेत 40 लोग घायल

15 फरवरी 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू में हिंसा पर बोले राज्यपाल, ऐसे लोग चाहे किसी पार्टी या धर्म से हों, करें कड़ी कार्रवाई

17 फरवरी 2019

