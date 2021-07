आंदोलन: भाजपा के मंत्री का विरोध, किसानों और पुलिस के बीच झड़प, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने तोड़े बैरिकेड्स

#WATCH | A group of farmers in Haryana's Yamunanagar jump over the police barricading while protesting against State Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma regarding new farm laws pic.twitter.com/DoTTi8zurx

State Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma came here for a meeting at Ram Vilas Bhawan. Local leaders were also going to be present here. Farmers tried to stop the meeting. But police successfully managed to conduct the program: Ashish Choudhary, DSP, Bilaspur pic.twitter.com/X2OedHyJsh