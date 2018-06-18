शहर चुनें

ऊना व संतोषगढ़ में नो-पार्किंग जोन निर्धारित

Shimla Bureau Updated Mon, 18 Jun 2018 04:28 PM IST
ऊना और संतोषगढ़ में नो पार्किंग जोन निर्धारित
संतोषगढ़ बाजार में बड़े वाहनों की आवाजाही बंद
ऊना। जिला दंडाधिकारी ऊना राकेश कुमार प्रजापति ने ऊना और संतोषगढ़ राष्ट्रीय उच्चमार्ग तथा राज्य राजमार्ग में नो पार्किंग जोन निर्धारित कर दिए हैं। जिला दंडाधिकारी ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय उच्च मार्ग 503 पर ओम भुजिया भंडार से लाल सिंगी पुल और मैहतपुर टोल बैरियर से नैयर पेट्रोल पंप और राज्य राजमार्ग 32 पर लाल बत्ती चौक से रेलवे स्टेशन, ऊना तक पीली लाइन के भीतर नो पार्किंग जोन निर्धारित किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि मेन बाजार संतोषगढ़ में सुबह 10:30 बजे से सायं 7:00 बजे तक भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही पर रोक रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि संतोषगढ़ में एक तरफा ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था करते हुए मेन बाजार संतोषगढ़ (नजदीक रविदास मंदिर) से हल्के वाहनों के प्रवेश के लिए और सिल्वर ओक पैलेस से शहर से बाहर जाने के लिए चिह्नित किया गया है।
