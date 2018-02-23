शहर चुनें

बियोंग में दी मसाला उत्पादों बारे जानकारी

Shimla Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 08:04 PM IST

किसानों को दी मसाला उत्पादों के बारे में जानकारी
बियोंग गांव में शिविर का आयोजन
संगड़ाह (सिरमौर)।
डॉ. वाईएस परमार उद्यानिकी एवं वानिकी विश्वविद्यालय नौणी की ओर से शुक्रवार को संगड़ाह के बियोंग गांव में एक शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। शिविर में विश्वविद्यालय के चार विशेषज्ञों ने किसानों को प्रमुख मसाला फसलों अदरक, लहसुन, धणिया, मैथी, हल्दी, जीरा व मिर्च आदि की पैदावार के बारे जानकारी दी।
विश्वविद्यालय के बीज विज्ञान एवं तकनीकी विभाग की ओर से मसाला एवं सुपारी निदेशालय कालीकट (केरल) के सौजन्य से एमआईडीएच परियोजना के अंतर्गत आयोजित इस शिविर में आधुनिक खेती के बारे जानकारी दी गई। बीज विज्ञान विशेषज्ञ एवं विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. मनीष कुमार शर्मा ने मसाला फसलों की खेती के लिए उन्नत किस्म के बीज कैसे तैयार करने की विधि बताई।
उन्होंने कहा कि इस क्षेत्र में उगाई जाने वाली फसलें मैदानी क्षेत्रों के मुकाबले बहुगुणी व उपयोगी है। कीट विज्ञान विशेषज्ञ डॉ. आरएस राणा ने फसलों को लगने वाले कीटों, पादप रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. नरेंद्र कुमार भरत ने सब्जियों, फूलों व फलों में लगने वाले प्रमुख रोगों की पहचान व उनकी रोकथाम बारे जानकारी प्रदान की।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

