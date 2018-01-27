अपना शहर चुनें

चार माह से लापता का शव मिला

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:54 PM IST
जोगिंद्रनगर (मंडी)। जोगिंद्रनगर पुलिस ने चार माह से लापता ढ़ेलू गांव निवासी छोटू पुत्र ज्योति उम्र 25 वर्ष का शव गलू पंचायत के दुल गांव के नजदीक बगला नाला से बरामद किया है। सब इंसपेक्टर केहर सिंह ने बताया कि शव गल चुका था। जिसकी शिनाख्त उसके बूट और कपड़ों से परिजनों ने की। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। वहीं, हर पहलू को ध्यान में रखकर पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

