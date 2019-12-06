शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Mandi ›   crime,suicide

फंदा लगा कर महिला ने दी जान

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 10:21 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जोगिंद्रनगर (मंडी)। जोगिंद्रनगर के तहत ग्राम पंचायत भराड़ू के कस रक्कड़ गांव में वीरवार शाम एक महिला ने फंदा लगा कर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली।
विज्ञापन
शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल जोगिंद्रनगर लाया गया। जहां पर फोरेंसिक विशेषज्ञ न होने के कारण शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए टांडा मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजा गया है। आत्महत्या के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस ने छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। मामले की पुष्टि थाना प्रभारी संदीप शर्मा ने की है।
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

एकैटेरिना लिसिना
Bizarre News

दुनिया की सबसे लंबी टांगों वाली लड़की, जो धर्म परिवर्तन कर बन गई थी हिंदू

6 दिसंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र: नए फार्मूले में अब एनसीपी के ज्यादा मंत्री, आज मोदी-शाह के सामने होंगे उद्धव

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपी ढेर
India News

हैदराबाद कांड: एनकाउंटर स्थल की तस्वीरें, पुलिस ने 30 फीट के दायरे में चारों आरोपियों को मार गिराया

6 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
Bollywood

YEAR ENDER: इस साल 9 सितारों ने बॉलीवुड में की धमाकेदार एंट्री, सभी की पहली फिल्म रही फ्लॉप

6 दिसंबर 2019

bollywood
अनन्या पांडे, चंकी पांडे
Tara Sutaria
Salman Khan Zaheer Iqbal
Bollywood

YEAR ENDER: इस साल 9 सितारों ने बॉलीवुड में की धमाकेदार एंट्री, सभी की पहली फिल्म रही फ्लॉप

6 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

एनकाउंटर पर आई बॉलीवुड की प्रतिक्रिया, अभिनेत्री बोली- 'ये इंसाफ नहीं, पुलिस ने कानून तोड़ा'

6 दिसंबर 2019

ऋषि कपूर, स्वरा भास्कर, अनुपम खेर
Ashoke Pandit
swara bhaskar
rishi kapoor
Bollywood

एनकाउंटर पर आई बॉलीवुड की प्रतिक्रिया, अभिनेत्री बोली- 'ये इंसाफ नहीं, पुलिस ने कानून तोड़ा'

6 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रा का फाइल फोटो
Agra

नवोदय विद्यालय के हॉस्टल में छात्रा की मौतः रात ढाई बजे तक टहलते देखी, सुबह मिला शव

5 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
crime suicide
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvWI: विराट-राहुल की अर्धशतकीय पारी, लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए भारत की टी-20 में सबसे बड़ी जीत

6 दिसंबर 2019

Donkey Pulls MG Hector SUV
Automobiles

गधे के साथ खिंचवाई MG Hector की फोटो, तो ग्राहक पर आगबबूला हुई कंपनी, जानें क्या है माजरा

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मेनका गांधी और जया बच्चन
India News

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर: सवालों के कटघरे से ...फूल बरसाने तक, पुलिस के इंसाफ पर बंट गए लोग

6 दिसंबर 2019

karan singh grover
Bollywood

तीन बार शादी कर चुका है ये बॉलीवुड अभिनेता, देखें तीनों शादियों का वेडिंग एलबम

6 दिसंबर 2019

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

अमेरिका में है शाहरुख खान का ये आलीशान बंगला, छुटि्टयां बिताने पहुंचे तो सामने आईं घर की तस्वीरें

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Unnao case victim in safdarjung hospital on ventilator cries for justice and punishment
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव पीड़िता की भावुक अपील, 'मैं मरना नहीं चाहती बस मेरी ये हालत करने वाला कोई जिंदा न रहे'

6 दिसंबर 2019

JIO
Tech Diary

Jio के नए टैरिफ प्लान लागू होते ही बंद हुए यह पॉपुलर रिचार्ज पैक्स, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

6 दिसंबर 2019

एनकाउंटर स्पेशियलिस्ट्स
India News

ये हैं देश के 10 बड़े एनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट, एक के नाम है 104 का रिकॉर्ड

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपी ढेर
India News

हैदराबाद कांड: एनकाउंटर स्थल की तस्वीरें, पुलिस ने 30 फीट के दायरे में चारों आरोपियों को मार गिराया

6 दिसंबर 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांड: सलामती के लिए बुआ के घर पर रह रही थी पीड़िता, यहीं किराए के कमरे में रहता था आरोपी

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डॉ. टेसी थॉमस
Himachal Pradesh

अग्नि-5 का नेवी एडिशन बनाने में जुटीं मिसाइल वुमन थॉमस, दुश्मन को पानी के रास्ते भी दी जा सकेगी मात

मिसाइल वुमन के नाम से प्रसिद्ध एयरोनॉटिकल सिस्टम्स, रक्षा शोध एवं विकास संगठन की महानिदेशक और भारत की पहली महिला प्रक्षेपास्त्र वैज्ञानिक डॉ. टेसी थॉमस अग्नि-5 मिसाइल का नेवी एडिशन बनाने में जुटीं हैं।

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में यहां खुलेगी एनडीआरएफ बटालियन, जगह चिह्नित

6 दिसंबर 2019

मंडी में चारों तरफ फैली धुंध ही धुंध जिसके कारण ठंड का कहर भी बढ़ गया और दिन में गाड़ी की जलानी पड़ ?
Mandi

घने कोहरे और धुंध की आगोश में मंडी, हादसों की आशंका बढ़ी

5 दिसंबर 2019

onion
Mandi

प्याज के दाम बढ़ने से लोग अब किलो के बजाए पाव में पूछ रहे भाव

4 दिसंबर 2019

himachal BJP President will be announced before 20th december says cm jairam thakur
Himachal Pradesh

भाजपा को बीस दिसंबर से पहले मिल जाएगा नया अध्यक्ष: जयराम

1 दिसंबर 2019

civic amenities
Mandi

मंडी हवाई अड्डे से सीधे जुड़ेगा जंजैहली

3 दिसंबर 2019

pension
Mandi

कारोबारी और असंगठित कर्मचरियों को भी मिलेगी पेंशन

4 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Mandi

चोरी के आरोप में दो युवक धरे

3 दिसंबर 2019

जिला परिषद की बैठक में मौजूद अधिकारी व सदस्य।
Mandi

बंदरों को मारने के लिए उपमंडल स्तर पर बने विशेष टास्क फोर्स कमेटी

4 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Mandi

बल्ह क्षेत्र में कारोबारी पर दुष्कर्म का केस

2 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

7 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

7 दिसंबर का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहनेवाला है और क्या इस दिन कोई रुका कार्य होने की उम्मीद है। इसके साथ ही क्या कहती है आपकी राशि देखिए यहां।

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर 5:05

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर की देशभर में चर्चा, अमर उजाला कर रहा है ये सुलगते सवाल

6 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:46

मुंबई में दिखा सलमान और सोनाक्षी का कूल अंदाज, खिचवाईं तस्वीरें

6 दिसंबर 2019

चित्रकूट फायरिंग 1:35

यूपी के चित्रकूट में डांसर ने नाचना बंद किया तो चेहरे पर मारी गोली

6 दिसंबर 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:00

हैदराबाद गैंगरेप के आरोपी क्यों लाए गए घटनास्थल, जानिये क्यों होता है क्राइम सीन का रिक्रिएशन

6 दिसंबर 2019

Related

बी फार्मेसी कालेज जोगिंद्रनगर का औचक निरीक्षण करते कुलपति।
Mandi

औचक निरीक्षण पर पहुंचे कुलपति, एक प्रधानाचार्य और एक अध्यापक के साहारे चलता मिला आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज

4 दिसंबर 2019

ईसीएचएस पॉलिक्लीनिक सरकाघाट में पूर्व सैनिक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं न मिलने पर धरना प्रदर्शन करते हुए?
Mandi

ईसीएचएस पॉलिक्लीनिक सरकाघाट में पूर्व सैनिकों का धरना

4 दिसंबर 2019

नेरचौक मेडिकल कालेज में लैब का शुभारंभ करते सांसद रामस्वरूप शर्मा।
Mandi

नेरचौक मेडिकल कालेज में एक बार में ही खून के 10

30 नवंबर 2019

court decision
Mandi

दो चरस तस्करों को पांच-पांच साल कठोर कारावास

2 दिसंबर 2019

accident
Mandi

सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत एक घायल

30 नवंबर 2019

crime
Mandi

जोगिंद्रनगर में युवक से चिट्टा बरामद

1 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited