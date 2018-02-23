शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Mandi ›   शहर में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगने से कानून व्यवस्था और यातायात पर लगेगा अंकुश

शहर में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगने से कानून व्यवस्था और यातायात पर लगेगा अंकुश

Shimla Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 07:37 PM IST
दो माह में सीसीटीवी से जुड़ेगा जोगिंद्रनगर शहर
हर गतिविधि पर रखी जाएगी कड़ी नजर
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जोगिंद्रनगर (मंडी)। शहर को आगामी दो माह में सीसीटीवी की सुविधा से जोड़ दिया जाएगा। इसकी जानकारी उपमंडलाधिकारी नागरिक जोगिंद्रनगर अमित मेहरा ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत में दी। उन्होंने कहा कि जोगिंद्रनगर शहर में जरूरी जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे, जिससे शहर में होने वाली हर गतिविधियों पर नजर रखी जा सकेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति को बनाए रखने के लिए ये कैमरे सहायक होंगे। यातायात व्यवस्था को सुचारु बनाए रखने में भी सहायता मिलेगी। उन्होंने जोगिंद्रनगर में कूड़े की समस्या के बारे में कहा कि स्थानीय लोगों से इसके बारे मरें तहसीलदार जोगिंद्रनगर ने दो तीन फेस में बातचीत की है, जिससे उन्होंने उन्हें अवगत करवाया है। एसडीएम ने कहा कि वह स्वयं चल्हारग के लोगों से बातचीत कर इस समस्या के समाधान के लिए प्रयास करेंगे। नगर परिषद ने डंपिंग साइट में कीटनाशक दवाई का छिड़काव कर दिया गया है, जिससे लोगों को पेश आ रही समस्या का समाधान कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि समस्या का समाधान जल्द होगा।

