वॉलीबाल खेलने का गजब जुनून, युवाओं ने खुद ही बना लिया मैदान

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 10:14 PM IST
वॉलीबॉल - फोटो : demo pics
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चंबा। ग्राम पंचायत द्रम्मण के युवाओं में वॉलीबाल खेलने का गजब का जुनून भी है। यही वजह है कि जब सरकार ने गांव में मैदान के लिए बजट का प्रावधान नहीं किया तो युवाओं ने मिलकर श्रमदान करके खुद की मैदान बना लिया। पिछले छह माह से युवा ग्राउंड के निर्माण कर रहे तैयारियां हैं और मैदान बनकर तैयार हो गया है। युवाओं ने बताया कि वह काफी समय से घांघणी, चंबी और परेल गांव के युवा घांघणी में वॉलीबाल खेलने के पहुंचते थे। मगर ग्राउंड और नेट की कमी के चलते उन्हें दिक्कतें पेश आती थीं। मगर अब वालीबाल का नेट युवाओं ने मेहनत कर लगा लिया है। प्रशासन और पंचायत की ओर से कोई आर्थिक सहायता न मिलने के बावजूद ग्राउंड बनकर तैयार हो गया है। युवाओं में विपिन कुमार, संजीव कुमार, सुनील कुमार, सुधीर कुमार, सुरजीत सिंह, मुकेश कुमार और पंकज कुमार सहित नरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि वॉलीबाल के लिए ग्राउंड को लेकर वह छह महीने से प्रयास कर रहे थे। इस दौरान युवाओं ने मिलकर मैदान के लिए जरूरी सामान की खरीदारी के लिए पैसे इकट्ठे किए। साथ ही खुद ही श्रमदान कर मैदान को समतल कर वॉलीबाल खेलने के लिए तैयार किया। युवाओं का कहना है कि चंबा में खेल प्रतिभाओं की कमी नहीं है। मगर ग्राउंड व अन्य सुविधाएं नहीं होने के चलते अकसर प्रतिभाएं दम तोड़ देती हैं। सरकार को प्रदेश में खेल प्रतिभा निखारने के लिए पुख्ता प्रबंध करने चाहिए। युवाओं ने बताया कि ग्राम सभा की बैठक में वॉलीबाल मैदान को लेकर कुछ समय पहले प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया था। मगर अब तक कोई बजट की व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई है। युवाओं ने उम्मीद जताई है कि जल्द ही पंचायत की ओर से भी सहायता राशि मिलेगी।

