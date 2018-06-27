शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Haryana ›   Rohtak ›   खेङी सांपला के लोगों को दिया एसवाईएल रैली का न्यौता

खेङी सांपला के लोगों को दिया एसवाईएल रैली का न्यौता

Rohtak Bureau Updated Wed, 27 Jun 2018 02:28 AM IST
खेड़ी सांपला के लोगों को दिया एसवाईएल रैली का न्योता
फोटो- 3 इनेलो नेता लोगों को रैली का न्योता देते हुए
सांपला। इनेलो के जिला अध्यक्ष सतीश नांदल ने मंगलवार को आदर्श सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में खेड़ी संापला के लोगों को 29 जून को रोहतक में होने वाले एसवाईएल के लिए जेल भरो आंदोलन में भाग लेने के लिए न्योता दिया। नांदल ने कहा कि पहले पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद्र हुड्डा अब सीएम मनोहर लाल एसवाईएल पर किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे हैं। दोनों पार्टियाें की एसवाईएल को लेकिन नियत साफ नहीं है। इस मौके पर सुखमेंद्र खत्री, मुकेश वर्मा, राजेश पोपी, अंग्रेज सिंह, सतबीर काके उपस्थित थे।
अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें.

