अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Haryana ›   Rohtak ›   लाखनमाजरा

लाखनमाजरा

Rohtak Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 03:00 AM IST
लाखनमाजरा। राजकीय महिला महाविद्यालय लाखनमाजरा में महिला प्रकोष्ठ के अंतर्गत विस्तार व्याख्यान का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ कालेज प्राचार्या डा.आशा अहलावत ने किया। तथा संचालन महिला प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी डॉ.प्रेम पूनम ने किया। कार्यक्रम में महर्षि दयानंद विश्वविद्यालय से मनोविज्ञान विभाग की प्रोफेसर डा. शालिनी सिंह ने बतौर मुख्य वक्ता शिरकत की। इस दौरान डॉ. शालिनी ने छात्राओं को पर्सनैलिटी डेवलेपमेंट, तथा मोटिवेशन पर विस्तृत व्याख्यान दिया। इसके साथ साथ उन्होंने छात्राओं को सेल्फ कांफिडेंस के बारे में बताया। प्राचार्या आशा अहलावत ने छात्राओं को जीवन में हमेशा आगे बढ़ने की प्रेरणा दी।
फोटो नंबर:1 महिला कालेज लाखनमाजरा में विस्तार व्याख्यान देते डॉ. शालिनी सिंह।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde spotted again in Sabyasachi kitchen
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में खाना बनाने के बाद अब इस किचन में खाना बनाते नजर आईं शिल्पा शिदे, देखिए PHOTOS

2 फरवरी 2018

Ghmoor Dance on ice of this girl going viral on internet
Bollywood

बर्फ पर लड़की ने कुछ इस तरह किया घूमर डांस, खुद दीपिका भी रह जाएंगी हैरान

2 फरवरी 2018

malyalam actress Sanusha Santosh explain her horrifying molestation experience in a running train
Bollywood

ट्रेन में एक्‍ट्रेस के साथ छेड़छाड़ के बाद का डरावना सच, होठों पर अंगुली फेर रहा था शख्स और फिर...

2 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari reveals about his character in film and Jaya Bachchan connection
Bollywood

खिलजी की बीवी ने खोला सबसे बड़ा राज, बताया इस तरह मिला 'पद्मावत' में मेहरुन्निसा का रोल

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma will celebrate her Valentines Day with Varun Dhawan not Virat Kohli
Bollywood

हसबैंड विराट के साथ वेलेन्टाइन-डे सेलिब्रेट नहीं करेंगी अनुष्का शर्मा, इस शख्स के साथ गुजारेंगी वक्त

2 फरवरी 2018

model suffered with wardrobe malfuntion vivienne westwood set her dress
Bollywood

रैंपवॉक करते हुए खिसकी मॉडल की ड्रेस, कैमरे में कैद हुआ 76 साल की महिला का अजब नजारा

2 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma goes scary in her film pari promo
Bollywood

विराट कोहली से शादी के बाद ये क्या हो गया अनुष्का शर्मा को, तस्वीर देखकर डर जाएंगे

2 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan girlfriend IULIA VANTUR got married in reality show
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड यूलिया ने कर ली इस शादीशुदा एक्टर से शादी, दाढ़ी वाले मर्द की थी तलाश

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka sharma said what a guy for Hubby Virat kohli when he Scores Century At Durban!
Bollywood

विराट ने जड़ा शतक तो खुशी के मारे ये कर बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, सबके सामने बोली इतनी बड़ी बात

2 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in China
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: चीन में आमिर खान मचा रहे धूम, हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को पछाड़ रही 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

कार्बेट फाउंडेशने मनाया नम-भूमि दिवस
Nainital

कार्बेट फाउंडेशन ने मनाया नम-भूमि दिवस

कार्बेट फाउंडेशने मनाया नम-भूमि दिवस

3 फरवरी 2018

बृजेश सिंह को व्हील चेयर पर अदालत लाएं
Varanasi

बृजेश सिंह को व्हील चेयर पर अदालत लाएं

3 फरवरी 2018

ट्रांसपोर्टर
Meerut

ट्रांसपोर्टर

3 फरवरी 2018

सरकार ने शिक्षकों को अपमानित करने में किया ताकत का इस्तेमाल
Nainital

सरकार ने शिक्षकों को अपमानित करने में किया ताकत का इस्तेमाल

3 फरवरी 2018

ढांचे से बाहर के कर्मचारियों का होगा स् थानांतरण
Nainital

ढांचे से बाहर के कर्मचारियों का होगा स् थानांतरण

3 फरवरी 2018

वकील और कर्मचारी संघ आमने-सामने आए
Nainital

वकील और कर्मचारी संघ आमने-सामने आए

3 फरवरी 2018

रामनगर में अतिक्रमण हटने को लेकर अतिक्रमणकारी व प्रशासन के बीच हुई बैठक
Nainital

रामनगर में अतिक्रमण हटने को लेकर अतिक्रमणकारी व प्रशासन के बीच हुई बैठक

3 फरवरी 2018

युवक का कुएं में मिला शव, हत्या की आशंका
Varanasi

युवक का कुएं में मिला शव, हत्या की आशंका

3 फरवरी 2018

मालवीय बीएचयू का जीत से आगाज
Varanasi

मालवीय बीएचयू का जीत से आगाज

3 फरवरी 2018

सरकारी स्कूल की जमीन पर कब्जे के विरोध में दिया धरना
Varanasi

सरकारी स्कूल की जमीन पर कब्जे के विरोध में दिया धरना

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अफसर के किडनैपिंग की फिल्मी कहानी का ये है असली सच

हरियाणा  पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। बीते दिन हिसार निवासी एसबीआई लोन अधिकारी का अपहरण व लूट के मामले का खुलासा कर दिया है। ये पूरा मामला फर्जी निकला।

30 जनवरी 2018

KARNI SENA ATTACKS SCHOOL BUS IN GURUGRAM WHILE OPPOSING PADMAVAT 3:50

गुरुग्राम: करणी सेना की शर्मनाक हरकत के बाद हरियाणा सरकार ने उठाया ये कदम

25 जनवरी 2018

Hariyanvi singer mamta sharmas murder dead body found in rohtak 3:08

अब इस हरियाणवी गायिका की हत्या, पुलिस पर लगे गंभीर आरोप

19 जनवरी 2018

MAN BEATEN IN FRONT OF PANCHAYAT IN HARYANA MEWAT 1:53

VIDEO: हरियाणा में प्यार करने की सजा देख रूह कांप उठेगी

18 जनवरी 2018

MORE THAN TEN THOUSAND APPLIED FOR 70 VACANCIES OF PEON IN HARYANA 1:23

हरियाणा में इस नौकरी के लिए उमड़ा बेरोजगारों का हुजूम

17 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

‘Delhi Bandh’: Traders protest against sealing drive
Delhi

पूरी दिल्ली 48 घंटों के लिए 'सील'

3 फरवरी 2018

वकील के मुंशी के बेटे ने की चोरी
Rohtak

वकील के मुंशी के बेटे ने की चोरी

3 फरवरी 2018

रुपये देने को तैयार, नियमों का पालन नहीं करेंगे
Rohtak

रुपये देने को तैयार, नियमों का पालन नहीं करेंगे

3 फरवरी 2018

बरेली इंटर सिटी रद्द, कई ट्रेनें रही लेट
Rohtak

बरेली इंटर सिटी रद्द, कई ट्रेनें रही लेट

3 फरवरी 2018

फैक्टरी में आग की सूचना पर दौङी फायर ब्रिगेड
Rohtak

फैक्टरी में आग की सूचना पर दौङी फायर ब्रिगेड

3 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat movie song GHOOMAR Dance ON ICE By Mayuri Bhandari
Viral Videos

घूमर गाने पर दीपिका से भी अच्छा डांस करती है ये लड़की! देखिए

3 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.