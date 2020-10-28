शहर चुनें
CM yogi city Gorakhpur will be illuminated by Deoria lamp

यूपी के इस जिले के दीयों से रोशन होगा सीएम योगी का शहर, तीन सौ महिलाएं कर रही हैं काम

बैकुंठनाथ शुक्ल, देवरिया।, Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 12:10 AM IST
Diwali 2020
1 of 5
Diwali 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
इस साल दिवाली पर स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं का जलवा रहेगा। जिले से लगायत सीएम सिटी तक इनके उत्पादों की झलक दिखेगी। महिलाओं के बनाए दीये, झूमर, झालर की मांग खूब हो रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
 
city & states gorakhpur deoria uttar pradesh cm yogi city gorakhpur city yogi adityanath diwali indian lamp indian lamp exclusive

Diwali 2020
Diwali 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
समूह की महिलाएं।
समूह की महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Diwali 2020
Diwali 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Diwali 2020
Diwali 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Diwali 2020
Diwali 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
