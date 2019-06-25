शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Rajsthan's bjp state head death

राजस्थान भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मदन लाल सैनी नहीं रहे

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 02:06 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मदन लाल सैनी नहीं रहे
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
नई दिल्ली। राजस्थान में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मदनलाल सैनी का सोमवार को निधन हो गया। वह कई दिनों से बीमार थे और एम्स में भर्ती थे।
बताया जा रहा है कि कई दिनों से उनका स्वास्थ्य बेहद खराब था। पहले उन्हें मालवीय नगर स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उनका उपचार चल रहा था। शुक्रवार को प्रदेश की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष वसुंधरा राजे भी उनसे मुलाकात करने दिल्ली अस्पताल पहुंची थीं। तबीयत में सुधार नहीं हुआ तो उन्हें एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। उनके निधन से भाजपाइयों में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। ब्यूरो

Recommended

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी की यॉर्कर पर हवा में लहराती गिल्लियां सिर्फ हैट्रिक नहीं, उनके संघर्ष की कहानी हैं

24 जून 2019

Bollywood

अपनी मां की कार्बन कॉपी हैं बॉलीवुड की ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, देखकर आंखें भी खा जाएंगी धोखा

24 जून 2019

Bollywood Actress
हेमा मालिनी एशा देओल
आलिया भट्ट और सोनी राजदान
ट्विंकल खन्ना और डिंपल कपाड़िया
Bollywood

अपनी मां की कार्बन कॉपी हैं बॉलीवुड की ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, देखकर आंखें भी खा जाएंगी धोखा

24 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: भुवी की चोट नहीं हुई ठीक, भारत से इंग्लैंड पहुंचा यह तूफानी गेंदबाज

24 जून 2019

नवदीप सैनी (बाएं) और भुवनेश्वर कुमार (दाएं)
नवदीप सैनी
चोटिल होकर बाहर जाते भुवनेश्वर कुमार
भुवनेश्वर कुमार
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: भुवी की चोट नहीं हुई ठीक, भारत से इंग्लैंड पहुंचा यह तूफानी गेंदबाज

24 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: शकिब ने रचा इतिहास, एक ही मैच में बनाए कई रिकॉर्ड

24 जून 2019

शकिब अल हसन
शकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: शकिब ने रचा इतिहास, एक ही मैच में बनाए कई रिकॉर्ड

24 जून 2019

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पर ओप्पो और अफगानिस्तान की जर्सी पर अमूल का लोगो, वजह है खास

24 जून 2019

इंडिया v अफगानिस्तान
team india
केन विलियमसन
अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पर ओप्पो और अफगानिस्तान की जर्सी पर अमूल का लोगो, वजह है खास

24 जून 2019

Bollywood

सलमान के जीजा हैं अतुल, जानिए परिवार के 10 सदस्यों के बारे में जो लाइमलाइट से दूर

24 जून 2019

Atul Agnihotri, Salman and Salma
salman khan
Seema Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri and Alvira
Atul and Arhaan Khan
Bollywood

सलमान के जीजा हैं अतुल, जानिए परिवार के 10 सदस्यों के बारे में जो लाइमलाइट से दूर

24 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
other
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कम बारिश की आशंका, देश में पानी का संकट गहराया, 11 जलाशयों में पानी का भंडारण शून्य

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

चीनी मोबाइल कंपनी हुआवे की अपील, 5जी ट्रायल पर स्वतंत्र निर्णय ले भारत

24 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान के कप्तान की बांग्लादेश को चेतावनी, कहा 'हम तो डूबे हैं सनम, तुमको भी ले डूबेंगे'

24 जून 2019

भरातीय नौसेना
India News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद बालाकोट ही नहीं, समुद्र के रास्ते भी पाक को करारा जवाब देने को तैयार था भारत

24 जून 2019

हॉलीडे
Health & Fitness

शोध: ऑफिस से ज्यादा छुट्टी लेने से नहीं होती ये बीमारियां 

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
On one side of the scream there is sugarcane, on the other side litchi
Opinion

गन्ना, लीची, बच्चे, श्वान आदि-इत्यादि : चीख के एक तरफ गन्ना है दूसरी तरफ लीची

24 जून 2019

know the importance of health insurance
Personal Finance

बीमारियों से निपटने के लिए बेहद जरूरी है स्वास्थ्य बीमा, ये हैं फायदे

24 जून 2019

Online Shopping Tips
Tip of the Day

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग: छोटी-सी गलती से हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान, ये टिप्स आएंगे काम

24 जून 2019

know how to cook tasty healthy breakfast in 15 minutes with recipes
Health & Fitness

सुबह का नाश्ता बनाने में होती है देरी तो जानें 15 मिनट में तैयार होने वाले 8 हेल्दी ब्रेकफास्ट की विधि

24 जून 2019

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: भाजपा नेता विजेंद्र गुप्ता की पत्नी को लूटा, शिकायत दर्ज

दिल्ली विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता विजेंद्र गुप्ता की पत्नी शोभा से लूट का मामला सामने आया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक सोमवार सुबह दिल्ली में मंडी हाउस के नजदीक शोभा से सामान लूट लिया गया। शोभा ने बताया यह घटना सोमवार सुबह करीब 10.15 बजे की है।

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा में शामिल हुए विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
India News

जेपी नड्डा की मौजूदगी में विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर भाजपा में हुए शामिल

24 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ बोले, देश की रक्षा तैयारियों के साथ कोई भी समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा

25 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आज से एक हफ्ते तक वॉयलेट लाइन मेट्रो की धीमी रहेगी रफ्तार, ट्रैक मरम्मत का चल रहा काम

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

अचानक लगी ब्रेक और तबाह हो गईं परिवार की खुशियां, दरगाह से लौट रहे बाप-बेटे की दर्दनाक मौत

24 जून 2019

बारिश के बाद कई राज्यों में मौसम सुहाना हो गया है
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज बारिश संभव, मानसून की रफ्तार अब भी सुस्त

24 जून 2019

प्रेसवार्ता करते हुए अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में कानून व्यवस्था सुधारने में करेंगे केंद्र का सहयोग : सीएम केजरीवाल

25 जून 2019

delhi mehrauli husband stabbed wife and 3 kids to death admitted in note
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को चाकू से गोदा, लिखित नोट में कबूला जुर्म, गिरफ्तार

22 जून 2019

दिल्ली के वसंत अपार्टमेंट में ट्रिपल मर्डर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में ट्रिपल मर्डर, बुजुर्ग दंपती और नौकरानी की गला रेतकर हत्या

24 जून 2019

Delhi-Revari passenger run of Hisar
Delhi

हिसार तक चलेगी दिल्ली-रेवाड़ी पैसेंजर

24 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

पुलिस की पाठशाला में शामिल हुए अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना, फिल्म आर्टिकल-15 को बताया सबसे खास

अमर उजाला की 'पुलिस की पाठशाला' में पहुंचे अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना ने फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 का जिक्र करते हुए इसे प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था पर सवाल बताया। लखनऊ में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में कई स्कूलों और संस्थान के छात्र शामिल हुए।

24 जून 2019

आयुष्मान 1:07

अमर उजाला ‘पुलिस की पाठशाला’ कार्यक्रम में आयुष्मान खुराना

24 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस 2:36

बदायूं में बंदूक की नोक पर पुलिस कर रही चेंकिग, वीडियो वायरल

24 जून 2019

सारंगी 44:25

लोकसभा में ‘टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग’ पर बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रताप सारंगी, कांग्रेस को दी सलाह

24 जून 2019

कबीर सिंह 2:00

शाहिद का गुस्सैल अवतार लोगों को आ रहा पसंद, शुरुआती तीन दिनों में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

24 जून 2019

Related

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज से फिर बदलेगा मौसम, हल्की बारिश की उम्मीद

23 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर ‘मौत’ की दौड़, बढ़ रहा है हादसों का ग्राफ

24 जून 2019

wather
Delhi

दिन में उमस, शाम को मौसम हुआ सुहावना

24 जून 2019

investigation
Delhi NCR

वसंत विहार तिहरा हत्याकांडः नर्स के जानकार पर घूम रही शक की सुई

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

वोट देने की कसम दिलाने वाला पत्र हुआ वायरल, राजनीति गरमाई

22 जून 2019

health
Delhi

25 साल की उम्र में बदले घुटने, दावा दुनिया के पहले युवा मरीज होने का

24 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.