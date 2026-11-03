डोडा के जंगलों में लगी भीषण आग: 10-12 कनाल वन भूमि पर फैली, बुझाने में जुटे वन विभाग के कर्मचारी
डोडा वन प्रभाग के ड्रबशल्ला इलाके में जंगल में आग लग गई है। यह आग कंपार्टमेंट नंबर 38/Kमें लगभग 10-12 कनाल वन भूमि पर फैल गई है। वन विभाग के कर्मचारी कल रात से ही आग पर काबू पाने के लिए लगातार कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
विस्तार
डोडा वन प्रभाग के ड्रबशल्ला इलाके में जंगल में आग लग गई है। यह आग कंपार्टमेंट नंबर 38/Kमें लगभग 10-12 कनाल वन भूमि पर फैल गई है। वन विभाग के कर्मचारी कल रात से ही आग पर काबू पाने के लिए लगातार कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
#WATCH | Doda, J&K: Aftab Ahmed, Kuntwara Range Officer says, "... Our team has been working continuously since last night to bring the fire under control, and we have managed to contain it to a significant extent. However, because this is a steep, sloping area with constant winds, the fire tends to flare up again. It is a very challenging terrain to manage, yet we remain fully engaged. As for the cause of the fire—well, we are currently experiencing a dry spell. Furthermore, as you can see, this is a pine forest zone, which is typically prone to such fires. The spot where we are standing is also a thoroughfare for people moving through with their livestock. Often, someone passing by might light a cigarette or perhaps build a small fire to warm their hands, but they leave without properly extinguishing it... We also appeal to the local civilians to come forward and assist us... To those who engage in such destructive acts—like starting fires and leaving them unattended—I appeal to you to realize that this forest belongs to all of us; it is our national treasure. Please help us safeguard it. Furthermore, if you notice any miscreants in the forest who might be responsible for starting fires, please report them to us. Assist us so that we can take the strictest possible action against them and file an FIR." (02.11)— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026विज्ञापन
कुंतवाड़ा के रेंज ऑफिसर आफताब अहमद ने बताया कि उनकी टीम कल रात से ही आग बुझाने में जुटी है। वे काफी हद तक आग को रोकने में सफल रहे हैं। हालांकि, यह इलाका काफी ढलान वाला है और यहां लगातार तेज हवाएं चलती रहती हैं। इन हवाओं के कारण आग बार-बार भड़क उठती है। आफताब अहमद ने इस काम को बहुत चुनौतीपूर्ण बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी टीम पूरी तरह से इस कार्य में जुटी हुई है। आग लगने के कारणों में मौजूदा सूखा मौसम भी एक प्रमुख वजह है। यह चीड़ के पेड़ों का जंगल है, जहां अक्सर ऐसी आग लग जाती है।
आग लगने के संभावित कारण
रेंज ऑफिसर आफताब अहमद के अनुसार, आग लगने के कई कारण हो सकते हैं। सूखा मौसम और चीड़ के पेड़ों का जंगल आग के लिए अनुकूल परिस्थितियां बनाते हैं। अक्सर लोग अपने मवेशियों के साथ इस क्षेत्र से आते-जाते रहते हैं। कई बार यहां से गुजरने वाले लोग सिगरेट जला लेते हैं या हाथ सेंकने के लिए छोटी-मोटी आग जलाते हैं। ऐसी छोटी आग को ठीक से बुझाए बिना छोड़ देने से यह तेजी से फैल जाती है।
स्थानीय लोगों से सहयोग की अपील
वन विभाग ने स्थानीय लोगों से आग बुझाने में आगे आकर मदद करने की अपील की है। आफताब अहमद ने उन लोगों से अपील की जो ऐसी विनाशकारी हरकतें करते हैं, कि वे इस राष्ट्रीय धरोहर को बचाने में मदद करें। उन्होंने कहा कि यह जंगल हम सभी का है। यदि किसी को जंगल में कोई ऐसा व्यक्ति दिखे जो आग लगाने का जिम्मेदार हो सकता है, तो कृपया इसकी सूचना विभाग को दें। विभाग ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करेगा और एफआईआर दर्ज कराएगा।