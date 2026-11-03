डोडा के जंगलों में लगी भीषण आग: 10-12 कनाल वन भूमि पर फैली, बुझाने में जुटे वन विभाग के कर्मचारी

#WATCH | Doda, J&K: Aftab Ahmed, Kuntwara Range Officer says, "... Our team has been working continuously since last night to bring the fire under control, and we have managed to contain it to a significant extent. However, because this is a steep, sloping area with constant winds, the fire tends to flare up again. It is a very challenging terrain to manage, yet we remain fully engaged. As for the cause of the fire—well, we are currently experiencing a dry spell. Furthermore, as you can see, this is a pine forest zone, which is typically prone to such fires. The spot where we are standing is also a thoroughfare for people moving through with their livestock. Often, someone passing by might light a cigarette or perhaps build a small fire to warm their hands, but they leave without properly extinguishing it... We also appeal to the local civilians to come forward and assist us... To those who engage in such destructive acts—like starting fires and leaving them unattended—I appeal to you to realize that this forest belongs to all of us; it is our national treasure. Please help us safeguard it. Furthermore, if you notice any miscreants in the forest who might be responsible for starting fires, please report them to us. Assist us so that we can take the strictest possible action against them and file an FIR." (02.11)

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