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Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu News ›   Massive fire in the forests of Doda Spreads across 10–12 kanals of forest land

डोडा के जंगलों में लगी भीषण आग: 10-12 कनाल वन भूमि पर फैली, बुझाने में जुटे वन विभाग के कर्मचारी

Tue, 03 Nov 2026 06:38 AM IST
Digvijay Singh एएनआई
एएनआई Published by: Digvijay Singh Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2026 06:38 AM IST
सार

डोडा वन प्रभाग के ड्रबशल्ला इलाके में जंगल में आग लग गई है। यह आग कंपार्टमेंट नंबर 38/Kमें लगभग 10-12 कनाल वन भूमि पर फैल गई है। वन विभाग के कर्मचारी कल रात से ही आग पर काबू पाने के लिए लगातार कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
 

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Massive fire in the forests of Doda Spreads across 10–12 kanals of forest land
डोडा के जंगलों में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : एएनआई

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डोडा वन प्रभाग के ड्रबशल्ला इलाके में जंगल में आग लग गई है। यह आग कंपार्टमेंट नंबर 38/Kमें लगभग 10-12 कनाल वन भूमि पर फैल गई है। वन विभाग के कर्मचारी कल रात से ही आग पर काबू पाने के लिए लगातार कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

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कुंतवाड़ा के रेंज ऑफिसर आफताब अहमद ने बताया कि उनकी टीम कल रात से ही आग बुझाने में जुटी है। वे काफी हद तक आग को रोकने में सफल रहे हैं। हालांकि, यह इलाका काफी ढलान वाला है और यहां लगातार तेज हवाएं चलती रहती हैं। इन हवाओं के कारण आग बार-बार भड़क उठती है। आफताब अहमद ने इस काम को बहुत चुनौतीपूर्ण बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी टीम पूरी तरह से इस कार्य में जुटी हुई है। आग लगने के कारणों में मौजूदा सूखा मौसम भी एक प्रमुख वजह है। यह चीड़ के पेड़ों का जंगल है, जहां अक्सर ऐसी आग लग जाती है।
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आग लगने के संभावित कारण
रेंज ऑफिसर आफताब अहमद के अनुसार, आग लगने के कई कारण हो सकते हैं। सूखा मौसम और चीड़ के पेड़ों का जंगल आग के लिए अनुकूल परिस्थितियां बनाते हैं। अक्सर लोग अपने मवेशियों के साथ इस क्षेत्र से आते-जाते रहते हैं। कई बार यहां से गुजरने वाले लोग सिगरेट जला लेते हैं या हाथ सेंकने के लिए छोटी-मोटी आग जलाते हैं। ऐसी छोटी आग को ठीक से बुझाए बिना छोड़ देने से यह तेजी से फैल जाती है।


स्थानीय लोगों से सहयोग की अपील
वन विभाग ने स्थानीय लोगों से आग बुझाने में आगे आकर मदद करने की अपील की है। आफताब अहमद ने उन लोगों से अपील की जो ऐसी विनाशकारी हरकतें करते हैं, कि वे इस राष्ट्रीय धरोहर को बचाने में मदद करें। उन्होंने कहा कि यह जंगल हम सभी का है। यदि किसी को जंगल में कोई ऐसा व्यक्ति दिखे जो आग लगाने का जिम्मेदार हो सकता है, तो कृपया इसकी सूचना विभाग को दें। विभाग ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करेगा और एफआईआर दर्ज कराएगा।


 
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