अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Supreme court not satisfied with probe of Manipur encounter

मणिपुर एनकाउंटर: जांच कर रही सीबीआई की एसआईटी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट संतुष्ट नहीं

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:11 PM IST
Supreme court not satisfied with probe of Manipur encounter
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
मणिपुर में सेना, पुलिस और असम राइफल्स द्वारा किए गए फर्जी एनकाउंटर की जांच कर रही सीबीआई की विशेष जांच दल (एसआईटी) की प्रगति पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट संतुष्ट नहीं है। न्यायमूर्ति मदन बी लोकुर की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने यह टिप्पणी तब की जब एसआईटी ने बताया कि अब तक उसने इस संबंध में 42 मुकदमे दर्ज किए गए हैं। पीठ ने राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग को अपने तीन लोगों को एसआईटी के जोड़ने केलिए कहा है। ये तीनों 42 में से 17 मामलों में एसआईटी को सहयोग करेंगे। पीठ ने साफ कि यह अंतरिम व्यवस्था है।

RELATED

पीठ ने बिना सीबीआई निदेशक केअप्रूव्ल के एसआईटी ने स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दायर करने पर भी नाखुशी जाहिर की। पीठ ने साफ किया कि अगली रिपोर्ट बिना सीबाआई प्रमुख के अप्रूव्ल केनहीं दायर होनी चाहिए। अगली सुनवाई 12 मार्च को होगी।
manipur supreme court cbi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone meet Karan Johar at his residence
Bollywood

कार में चुपके से कहां पहुंचे रणवीर-दीपिका, होने लगीं तरह-तरह की बातें..

12 फरवरी 2018

Kiss day special 5 Bollywood celebrities who kisses in front of public
Bollywood

देखिए बॉलीवुड के 5 चर्चित Kissing सीन, जब एक्टर्स ने दिखाया खुल्लम - खुल्ला प्यार

12 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma film pari new poster and trailer release date
Bollywood

'परी' के नए पोस्टर में डरी हुईं नजर आ रही हैं अनुष्का शर्मा, इस दिन रिलीज होगा ट्रेलर

12 फरवरी 2018

Six Girls Like Priya Prakash Varrier Who Become Internet Viral Sensation
Weird Stories

प्रिया प्रकाश की तरह ये 5 चेहरे कुछ पलों में हुए मशहूर, आपको देखने चाहिए जरूर

12 फरवरी 2018

actor pran birthday know about his unknown facts
Bollywood

PHOTOS: हीरो से भी ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले प्राण की आखिरी समय में हुई थी ऐसी हालत, चलने को तरस गए थे

12 फरवरी 2018

B'day Special pran helen unknown facts
Bollywood

प्राण ने कुछ ऐसा कर डाला था हेलेन की जान पर आ गई, डायरेक्टर से कर दी थी शिकायत

12 फरवरी 2018

video being viral of mumbai Hawkers who kept vegetables in the gutter
Weird Stories

मुंबई में अगर जान लेंगे सब्जीवालों की ये करतूत तो सब्जी से नफरत हो जाएगी

12 फरवरी 2018

Swara Bhasker accepts that she has undergone cosmetic surgery to look slim
Bollywood

'ओपन लेटर' लिखने वाली स्वरा भास्कर ने कबूला निजी जिंदगी का बड़ा सच, वजन पर भी बोलीं

12 फरवरी 2018

social media reaction internet sensation girl priya prakash varrier
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड में इंटरनेट पर सुपरस्टार बनी ये लड़की, यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे-ऐसे गजब के कमेंट

12 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Choudhary first reaction on joining politics
Television

अगर इस ऑफर को कबूल लेती तो खत्म हो सकता था सपना चौधरी का डांस करियर, लेकिन...

12 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

molestation in punjab roadways bus, moga news
Chandigarh

पंजाब रोडवेज की बस में कंडक्टर ने की छेड़छाड़, महिला ने दिखाई हिम्मत

पीआरटीसी बस में विवाहिता दलित युवती से कंडक्टर की ओर से छेड़छाड़ करने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है।

12 फरवरी 2018

Tushar won in 100 metres race
Pilibhit

बरसात में भी छाए छात्र

12 फरवरी 2018

NIRMALA SITHARAMAN SAY MASOOD AZHAR WAS MASTERMIND OF SUJWAN ATTACK
Jammu

सुंजवां हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी मसूद, पाकिस्तान ने दी मदद: रक्षामंत्री

12 फरवरी 2018

weather turn colder with rain and hue
Lakhimpur Kheri

बारिश ने बढ़ाई सर्दी, जनजीवन रहा अस्तव्यस्त

12 फरवरी 2018

Devotees gears up for Mahashivratri
Lakhimpur Kheri

महाशिवरात्रि आज, सजे शिवालय, तैयारियां पूरी

12 फरवरी 2018

Girl Refuse Marriage Proposal, Boy threaten for Acid attack
Varanasi

छात्रा ने किया शादी से इनकार, युवक ने दी तेजाब से चेहरा जलाने की धमकी

12 फरवरी 2018

there is no solution other than dialogue mehbooba mufti
Jammu

CM महबूबा बोलीं- पाक के खिलाफ सभी युद्ध जीते, अब सिर्फ बातचीत से निकलेगा रास्ता

12 फरवरी 2018

samajwadi part leader protest in up vidhan sabha on cm yogi comment
Lucknow

सीएम योगी की टिप्पणी पर सपा नेताओं का विधानसभा में हंगामा

12 फरवरी 2018

Gurmeet Ram Rahim and two doctors will be charged on 28
Chandigarh

नपुंसकता मामला: गुरमीत राम रहीम सहित दो डॉक्टरों पर 28 को तय होंगे आरोप

12 फरवरी 2018

jammu sujwan attack Lieutenant son salute his martyred father jco madan lal
Jammu

लेफ्टिनेंट बेटे ने दी शहीद पिता को सलामी, बेटे का हौसला देख हर आंख से छलका आंसू

12 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: क्या आपको पता है पाक महिला आसमा जहांगीर कौन थी?

पाकिस्तान की जानी मानी मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता आसमा जहांगीर का निधन हो गया है। आसमा जहांगीर ने पाकिस्तान में सेना और ISI के खिलाफ मुखर रहीं। उन्होंने पाकिस्तान की राजनीति में सेना की भूमिका के खिलाफ जमकर आवाज उठाई।

11 फरवरी 2018

ELON MASK SPACE X WILL START ON DREAM PROJECT BFR ROCKET 3:02

ये है महा ‘रॉकेट’ जो करेगा स्पेस इंडस्ट्री की कायापलट

11 फरवरी 2018

HARYANAVI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY GETS OFFER TO JOIN POLITICS 1:25

सपना चौधरी का ये इंटरव्यू हरियाणा की सियासत बदल देगा, देखिए

11 फरवरी 2018

tapsi pannu launch a Honda safety campaign in auto expo2018 3:00

ऑटो एक्सपो 2018 में पहुंची तापसी पन्नू, होंडा की बताई ये खास बात

11 फरवरी 2018

UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT YASEER ARAFAT, PM MODI VISIT YASEER ARAFAT MUSEUM IN PHILISTINE 3:03

यासिर अराफात के बारे में वो बातें जो कम ही लोग जानते हैं

11 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Two blasts inside Assam Rifles Transit Camp in Imphal West Manipur many security personnel injured
India News

इंफाल में असम राइफल्स के ट्रांसिट कैंप पर हमला, 11 जवान घायल

6 फरवरी 2018

Manipur former MLA Son arrested on charges of smuggling gold from Myanmar
National

म्यांमार से सोने की तस्करी में पूर्व विधायक का बेटा गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2018

President ramnath kovind said Its the golden opportunity for development of North East India
India News

पूर्वोत्तर के विकास का है सुनहरा अवसर, इसे लपक लेंः राष्ट्रपति

21 नवंबर 2017

Acharya Balakrishna said Patanjali has invested 1200 crores rupees in northeast india
India News

पूर्वोत्तर में पतंजलि ने किया 1200 करोड़ रुपये का निवेशः आचार्य बालकृष्ण 

21 नवंबर 2017

Manipur Terrorist attack at 4 Assam Regiment Firing underway
India News

मणिपुर: 4 असम रेजिमेंट के कैंप पर हमला, एक आतंकी ढेर, मुठभेड़ जारी

15 नवंबर 2017

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 in Ukhrul region of Manipur,no casualties
India News

मणिपुर के उखरूल क्षेत्र में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.0 की तीव्रता दर्ज

21 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.