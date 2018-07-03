SIT categorically stated in charge sheet that probe is concluded & no custodial interrogation of any person is reqd. Law is very clear that if charge sheet is filed without arrest, bail is inevitable. Matter fixed for consideration at 10 am tomorrow: ounsel of Shashi Tharoor— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018
भाजपा और जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) के बीच सीट बंटवारे को लेकर तल्खी जगजाहिर है। अब जदयू ने बिहार के अलावा भाजपा शासित राज्यों में भी धावा बोल दिया है। जदयू ने 4 राज्यों में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी से अलग चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला किया है।
3 जुलाई 2018