सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामलाः गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए थरूर ने दायर की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Jul 2018 11:40 AM IST
sunanda pushkar shashi tharoor
sunanda pushkar shashi tharoor
सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामले में कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत याचिका दायर की है।
उनके वकील ने बताया कि एसआईटी ने अपनी जांच में यह स्पष्ट लिखा है कि केस की जांच समाप्त हो गई है और उसमें उन्होंने किसी की पूछताछ के लिए गिरफ्तारी की जरूरत नहीं बताई है। ऐसे में कानून यह स्पष्ट कहता है कि अगर बिना किसी गिरफ्तारी के चार्जशीट फाइल होती है तो बेल नहीं टाली जा सकती।

वकील ने आगे कहा कि कोर्ट ने इस मामले की सुनवाई 4 जुलाई सुबह 10 बजे के लिए तय की है। बता दें कि पुलिस के चार्जशीट में शशि थरूर को सुनंदा की मौत का आरोपी बनाए जाने के बाद कोर्ट ने थरूर को 7 जुलाई को अदालत में पेश होने का समन भी भेजा है।

sunanda pushkar death case sunanda pushkar shashi tharoor

