गाजियाबाद: भाजपा विधायक नंद किशोर गुर्जर को पाकिस्तान से मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, बम से उड़ाने की कही गई बात

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar says, “I received a call in the morning from a Pakistan-based organisation, which threatened to bomb my house and kill me. I told them that they do not have the courage to do so. We are descendants of Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji, and we will deal with them... Pakistan is on the brink of starvation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a country that responds firmly after centuries of being subjected to attacks. Our armed forces have demonstrated this through surgical strikes..."