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Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar receives a death threat from Pakistan

गाजियाबाद: भाजपा विधायक नंद किशोर गुर्जर को पाकिस्तान से मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, बम से उड़ाने की कही गई बात

Sun, 08 Nov 2026 03:33 PM IST
Akash Dubey एएनआई, नई दिल्ली
एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: Akash Dubey Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2026 03:33 PM IST
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BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar receives a death threat from Pakistan
नंद किशोर गुर्जर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

भाजपा विधायक नंद किशोर गुर्जर को पाकिस्तान-आधारित संगठन से धमकी भरा फोन आया है। उन्हें अपने घर पर बम से हमला करने और जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई।

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गुर्जर ने कहा कि धमकी देने वालों में ऐसा करने का साहस नहीं है। उन्होंने खुद को महाराणा प्रताप और छत्रपति शिवाजी का वंशज बताते हुए कहा कि वे उनसे निपटेंगे। विधायक ने यह भी कहा कि पाकिस्तान भुखमरी के कगार पर पहुंच गया है। उन्होंने जोर दिया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत अब हमलों का दृढ़ता से जवाब देता है। भारत सदियों से हुए हमलों के बाद अब मजबूत प्रतिक्रिया देने वाला देश बन गया है। भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों ने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के माध्यम से अपनी क्षमता का प्रदर्शन किया है।
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