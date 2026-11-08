गाजियाबाद: भाजपा विधायक नंद किशोर गुर्जर को पाकिस्तान से मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, बम से उड़ाने की कही गई बात
भाजपा विधायक नंद किशोर गुर्जर को पाकिस्तान-आधारित संगठन से धमकी भरा फोन आया है। उन्हें अपने घर पर बम से हमला करने और जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई।
गुर्जर ने कहा कि धमकी देने वालों में ऐसा करने का साहस नहीं है। उन्होंने खुद को महाराणा प्रताप और छत्रपति शिवाजी का वंशज बताते हुए कहा कि वे उनसे निपटेंगे। विधायक ने यह भी कहा कि पाकिस्तान भुखमरी के कगार पर पहुंच गया है। उन्होंने जोर दिया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत अब हमलों का दृढ़ता से जवाब देता है। भारत सदियों से हुए हमलों के बाद अब मजबूत प्रतिक्रिया देने वाला देश बन गया है। भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों ने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के माध्यम से अपनी क्षमता का प्रदर्शन किया है।
#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar says, “I received a call in the morning from a Pakistan-based organisation, which threatened to bomb my house and kill me. I told them that they do not have the courage to do so. We are descendants of Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji, and we will deal with them... Pakistan is on the brink of starvation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a country that responds firmly after centuries of being subjected to attacks. Our armed forces have demonstrated this through surgical strikes..."— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026