Bride & groom had a narrow escape after part of ceiling collapsed near the stage where they were exchanging garlands at Landmark Banquet Hall in #Delhi, last night; more than six guests were injured in the incident. Banquet's owner has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/WuEuTjvbnQ— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018
22 फरवरी 2018