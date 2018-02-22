शहर चुनें

जयमाल के दौरान स्टेज के पास गिरी दीवार, दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने भागकर बचाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 09:14 AM IST
six injured after ceiling collapse of a Banquet Hall in delhi
शादी समारोह में तैयारियां चल रही थीं। इस दौरान अचानक से बैंक्वेट हॉल की दीवार गिर गई। इससे मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। गनीमत यह रही कि कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई। जानिए
घटना देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में हुई। एक बैंक्वेट हॉल में शादी की रस्में पूरी की जा रही थीं। दूल्हा और दुल्हन स्टेज पर एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहना रहे थे। इस बीच बैंक्वेट हॉल की दीवार गिर गई। 
 
दीवार गिरते ही वहां मौजूद लोगों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई और अपनी जान बचाने के लिए भागने लगे। दूल्हा और दूल्हन ने भी भागकर जान बचाई। घटना में 6 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया। 

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने बैंक्वेट हॉल के मालिक को हिरासत में ले लिया है और मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। 
 

 

