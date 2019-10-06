कांग्रेस को दिल्ली में बड़ा झटका, प्रहलाद सिंह साहनी ने थामा आप का हाथ

Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former four term MLA from Chandni Chowk,Parlad Singh Sawhney joins Aam Aadmi Party in presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/OTOj7VCeJD— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019
दिल्ली सरकार के सर्वे में राजधानी की सड़कों की पोल खुल गई। आम आदमी पार्टी के 50 विधायक इंजीनियर के साथ जब जायजा लेने निकले तो उन्हें गड्ढे ही नहीं सड़कें खस्ताहाल भी दिखीं।
6 अक्टूबर 2019