Senior Congress leader Parlad Singh Sawhney joins Aam Aadmi Party

कांग्रेस को दिल्ली में बड़ा झटका, प्रहलाद सिंह साहनी ने थामा आप का हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 01:37 PM IST
आप का दामन थामते प्रहलाद सिंह साहनी
आप का दामन थामते प्रहलाद सिंह साहनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले कांग्रेस को राजधानी दिल्ली में बड़ा झटका लगा है। रविवार दोपहर कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और चांदनी चौक के पूर्व विधायक प्रहलाद सिंह साहनी ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की मौजूदगी में आम आदमी पार्टी का दामन थाम लिया।
delhi news prahlad singh sawhney aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal
