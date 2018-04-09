शहर चुनें

अनशन स्थल पर पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, टाइटलर-सज्जन कुमार को राजघाट से हटाया

Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 01:22 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ani
देश में दलितों पर हो रहे अत्याचार को लेकर कांग्रेस पार्टी लगातार केंद्र की मोदी सरकार को घेरने की कोशिश कर रही है। यही कारण है कि आज दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से राजघाट पर एक दिन का सांकेतिक उपवास कर रही है।
इसमें हिस्सा लेने के लिए कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी भी राजघाट पहुंच चुके हैं। हालांकि वह तय समय से दो घंटे देर से पहुंचे। राहुल ने राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की समाधि पर फूल चढ़ाए, इसके बाद अब वह मंच पर बैठ चुके हैं।



पहले यह कहा जा रहा था कि राहुल भी शाम 4 बजे तक उपवास रखेंगे लेकिन बाद में दिल्ली प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय माकन ने यह साफ कर दिया कि राहुल यहां सिर्फ थोड़ी देर ही रहेंगे।

बता दें कि राहुल गांधी के आने से पहले ही कांग्रेस नेता जगदीश टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार को उपवास स्थल से हटा दिया गया था। उन्हें वहां से जाने के लिए अजय माकन ने कहा था।
 
hunger strike congress rahul gandhi

