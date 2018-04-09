Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at Rajghat, where the Congress party is staging a protest and hunger strike over atrocities on Dalits. pic.twitter.com/2rQQqzN58Y— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
Sources say JD Tytler & Sajjan Kumar were asked to leave Rajghat, where the Congress party is staging a protest and hunger strike over atrocities on Dalits. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HDlodke0GJ— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
2 अप्रैल को दलितों के भारत बंद के दौरान ग्वालियर, भिंड और मुरैना में हुई हिंसक घटनाओं में 8 मौतों के बाद प्रशासन के लिए अब 10 अप्रैल को सवर्णों का आंदोलन बड़ी चुनौती माना जा रहा है।
9 अप्रैल 2018