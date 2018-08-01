शहर चुनें

सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामलाः शशि थरूर को अदालत ने दी विदेश जाने की इजाजत, रखी ये शर्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 01 Aug 2018 01:51 PM IST
शशि थरूर
शशि थरूर - फोटो : ani
अपनी पत्नी के मौत मामले में आरोपी बनाए गए कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर को बुधवार को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने विदेश जाने की इजाजत दे दी है। हालांकि इसके साथ कोर्ट ने एक शर्त रखी है जिसे विदेश जाने से पहले थरूर को पूरा ही करना होगा।
गौरतलब है कि सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामले में कोर्ट ने थरूर को बिना इजाजत विदेश जाने से मना किया है। यही वजह है कि आज थरूर ने पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में आवेदन देकर 10 अगस्त से कनाडा जाने की इजाजत मांगी थी।

इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए कोर्ट ने उन्हें विदेश जाने की इजाजत तो दे दी है लेकिन इससे पहले उन्हें 2 लाख रुपए का फिक्स्ड डिपॉसिट रिसिप्ट(एफडीआर) भरने को कहा है। यह राशि उन्हें विदेश से लौटने के बाद वापस कर दी जाएगी।

 

