आपराधिक मानहानि मामले में केजरीवाल को मिली बड़ी राहत, कोर्ट ने किया आरोपमुक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 06:51 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
आपराधिक मानहानि के एक मामले में पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को आरोपमुक्त कर दिया है। केजरीवाल के खिलाफ यह केस साल 2016 में राज्यसभा सांसद सुभाष चन्द्रा ने दायर की थी।
इससे पहले दिल्ली कोर्ट ने कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेरा द्वारा दायर आपराधिक मानहानि के मामले में भी केजरीवाल को बरी कर दिया था। केजरीवाल ने साल 2013 में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित पर टेलीविजन प्रोग्राम में और प्रदर्शन के दौरान अभद्र टिप्पणी थी।

इसी टिप्पणी के लिए शीला के राजनीतिक सचिव पवन खेड़ा ने केजरीवाल पर केस किया था जो अब तक चल रहा था। आरोप के मुताबिक, केजरीवाल ने दावा किया था कि शीला दीक्षित और बिजली कंपनियों के बीच गठबंधन था। 

arvind kejriwal criminal defamation case subhash chandra patiala house cour
manoj tiwari
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने किया आंध्रप्रदेश के सीएम का समर्थन, मनोज तिवारी ने कहा- अर्बन नक्सली

दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा ने आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्र बाबू नायडू के सीबीआई को राज्य में नहीं घुसने देने के बयान का समर्थन करने पर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को आड़े हाथ लिया।

17 नवंबर 2018

school bus accident
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः डिवाइडर से टकराई बच्चों से भरी स्कूल बस, 16 छात्र घायल, ड्राइवर गंभीर

17 नवंबर 2018

shivani kbc
Delhi NCR

10वीं की छात्रा ने किया कमाल, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जीत लिए 25 लाख

17 नवंबर 2018

बिरयानी हाउस में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः कनॉट प्लेस के बिरयानी हाउस में लगी भीषण आग, फायर ब्रिगेड ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पाया काबू

17 नवंबर 2018

delhi on high alert after Jaish-e-Mohammed whats app group message threat
Delhi NCR

हाई अलर्ट पर दिल्ली, जैश ने व्हाट्सऐप ग्रुप के जरिए दिया दिल्ली को दहलाने का संदेश

17 नवंबर 2018

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस ने सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप में चार को पकड़ा

15 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

एक नहीं तीन प्रेमिकाओं के शौक पूरा करने में प्रेमी पहुंच गया जेल, कहानी दिलचस्प

16 नवंबर 2018

ayushman bharat
Delhi NCR

आयुष्मान भारत के फर्जी प्रचार पर 89 वेबसाइट-ऐप पर प्रतिबंध, अमर उजाला ने किया था खुलासा

16 नवंबर 2018

मृतक माला लखानी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में 53 वर्षीय फैशन डिजाइनर और उसके सहायक की हत्या, आरोपी दर्जी ने कबूला जुर्म

15 नवंबर 2018

सिरसा ने 1984 दंगा के दोषी को मारा थप्पड़
Delhi NCR

Video: अकाली विधायक मनजिंदर सिरसा ने कोर्ट परिसर में 1984 सिख दंगों के दोषी को मारा थप्पड़

15 नवंबर 2018

