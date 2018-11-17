Delhi's Patiala House Court today discharged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the criminal defamation case filed against him by Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra in 2016.— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा ने आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्र बाबू नायडू के सीबीआई को राज्य में नहीं घुसने देने के बयान का समर्थन करने पर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को आड़े हाथ लिया।
17 नवंबर 2018