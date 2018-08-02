शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः मामूली बात पर हुई छात्रों की लड़ाई, एक ने दूसरे को स्कूल में मारी चाकू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 02 Aug 2018 02:59 PM IST
दिल्ली के कृष्णा नगर के एक सरकारी स्कूल में आज दो छात्रों की लड़ाई ने हिंसक रूप ले लिया। मामूली सी बात पर हुई लड़ाई में एक छात्र ने दूसरे छात्र को चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया।
जानकारी के अनुसार कृष्णा नगर के एक सरकारी स्कूल में गुरुवार दिन में किसी बात पर दो छात्रों में झगड़ा हो गया। यह झगड़ा इतना बढ़ा कि इसने हिंसक रूप ले लिया।

झगड़ रहे दोनों छात्रों में से एक ने स्कूल के अंदर ही दूसरे छात्र पर चाकू से वार कर दिया।

