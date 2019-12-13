शहर चुनें

बड़कली चौक से नगीना तहसील तक 2 किलोमीटर किया प्रदर्शन

Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 11:00 PM IST
नगीना। बड़कली चौक पर भी जुमे की नमाज के बाद जमीयत उलेमा ए हिंद के हल्का पदाधिकारियों ने एकजुट होकर एक राज एक नागरिकता के लिए शांति मार्च किया। इस प्रदर्शन की अगुवाई नगीना जमीयत हल्का के सदर मोहम्मद तय्यब ने की। मुख्य वक्ता के तौर पर मौलवी ताहिर हुसैन ने नेतृत्व किया। इस दौरान सामाजिक संगठनों के अलावा बुद्धिजीवी, समाजसेवी और धार्मिक संगठनों के लोग में शामिल रहे। मौके पर मेवात विकास सभा के संयोजक सलामुद्दीन एडवोकेट, मेवात मंच के उपाध्यक्ष कवि इलियास प्रधान, मुबारिक नोटकी, अफजल जलालपुर शामिल रहे।
Agree
