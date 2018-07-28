शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   डीएम को पत्र

डीएम को पत्र

Noida Bureau Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 09:00 PM IST
नोएडा। चोटपुर में चल रही अवैध दुकानों को लेकर एक शख्स ने जिलाधिकारी को पत्र लिख शिकायत की है। बहलोलपुर के इरफान ने जिलाधिकारी बीएन सिंह को दी शिकायत में कहा है कि यहां ऐसी कई दुकानें हैं जो बिना जीएसटी नंबर के चल रही हैं। सामान लेने पर पक्का बिल भी नहीं दिया जा रहा। कालोनी की पुश्ता रोड पर भूमाफिया अवैध दुकानों का संचालन कर रहा है। यहां ईंट मैटेरियल सप्लायर की दुकान है, जो 100 फुट माल की जगह 75-80 फुट माल ट्रैक्टर से भेजकर लोगों को ठग रहा है। यहां गरीबों की जमीन पर कब्जा कर भूमाफिया दुकानें बना रहा है। ब्यूरो

