Nirbhaya case latest update curative petition filed by culprit Vinay after death warrant issued

निर्भया केस: दोषी विनय शर्मा पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, दायर की क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 11:40 AM IST
विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
निर्भया कांड के दोषियों में से एक विनय कुमार शर्मा ने डेथ वारंट जारी होने के दो दिन बाद गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। दोषी विनय ने अपने कानूनी अधिकार का उपयोग करते हुए आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट में क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन दायर की है। मालूम हो कि बीते सात जनवरी को दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने चारों दोषियों को डेथ वारंट जारी किया था। इसके आधार पर चारों की फांसी के लिए 22 जनवरी की तारीख निर्धारित की गई है।
nirbhaya case nirbhaya kand
Most Read

जेएनयू कैंपस में महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुष्मिता देव
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसाः एबीवीपी सदस्य बताया, किताब दिखाई, तब जाकर जान बची

जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय के एक छात्र राजेश कुमार आर्य ने बुधवार को दावा किया कि रविवार को नकाबपोश हमलावरों से बचने के लिए उसने झूठ का सहारा लिया।

9 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
fire in pataparganj
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के पटपड़गंज औद्योगिक इलाके में लगी आग, एक शख्स की मौत

9 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू के बाहर पुलिस
Delhi NCR

चार दिन बाद भी जेएनयू हिंसा में एक भी गिरफ्तारी नहीं, बस सुराग मिलने का दावा

9 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वारंट

7 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सास ने चाकू घोंपकर बहू को मार डाला, विवाद सुलझाने के लिए बुलाया था घर

9 जनवरी 2020

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

पति-पत्नी या बच्चे ही हो सकते हैं कोमा में गये मरीज के अभिभावक: हाईकोर्ट

9 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

डेथ वारंट: निर्भया के दोषियों की मौत पर मुहर, 22 जनवरी को सुबह सात बजे फांसी

8 जनवरी 2020

पार्टी कार्यालय में प्रेसवार्ता करते उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

सिसोदिया ने कहा, भाजपा अपने शिक्षा मॉडल की तुलना दिल्ली से करे

9 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस से भिड़ी छात्राएं
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसाः नकाबपोशों का पता नहीं, सचिव को छोड़ पूरे छात्रसंघ पर मुकदमा

8 जनवरी 2020

poster
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: दो दिनों में हटाए 64,940 पोस्टर, बैनर और होर्डिंग

9 जनवरी 2020

