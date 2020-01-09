निर्भया केस: दोषी विनय शर्मा पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, दायर की क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case: One of the convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma has filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court. A Delhi Court had issued a death warrant against all four convicts on January 7 and they are scheduled to be executed on January 22 at 7 am pic.twitter.com/Sb2fGXRDId— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय के एक छात्र राजेश कुमार आर्य ने बुधवार को दावा किया कि रविवार को नकाबपोश हमलावरों से बचने के लिए उसने झूठ का सहारा लिया।
9 जनवरी 2020