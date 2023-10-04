Sanjay Singh: मंत्री अतिशी ने गिरफ्तारी को बताया पूर्व नियोजित स्क्रिप्ट, आप कल करेगी व्यापक प्रदर्शन

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
आम आदमी पार्टी की वरिष्ठ नेता एवं मंत्री अतिशी ने प्रेस कांफ्रेस के दौरान कहा कि यह एक पूर्व नियोजित स्क्रिप्ट थी। पीएम भी जानते हैं कि चाहे चार राज्यों के आगामी चुनाव हों या 2024 के चुनाव, लोगों ने बीजेपी सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने का फैसला कर लिया है। वहीं, अब कल इस कार्रवाई के विरोध में आम आदमी पार्टी व्यापक विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी।
#WATCH | On the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi minister & AAP leader Atishi says, "It was a pre-planned script, that they (ED officials) would go to his residence and sit there for 8 hours and then arrest him. It shows the BJP's desperation. PM also knows that whether it is… pic.twitter.com/4UDjxKCtyj— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed