होली के दिन करना है मेट्रो का सफर तो जरूर लें ये जानकारी, इतनी देर के लिए सेवाएं रहेंगी निरस्त

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 05:16 PM IST
metro services will not stopped till 2.30 pm on all routes in delhi
dmrc
होली के अवसर पर दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन (डीएमआरसी) ने दिल्ली मेट्रो शुक्रवार को मेट्रो के निरस्त होने की घोषणा की है।
डीएमआरसी के मुताबिक, दिल्ली में हर लाइन पर मेट्रो 2 मार्च के दोपहर 2.30 बजे तक दिल्ली मेट्रो सेवाएं निरस्त रहेंगी। उसके बाद मेट्रो सेवाएं रोज की तरह दोबारा चालू हो जाएंगी।

बता दें कि मेट्रो फीडर बसें होली के दिन निरस्त रहेंगी। हर साल की तरह इस साल भी होली पर दिल्ली मेट्रो 2.30 जबे तक बंद रहेगी।


dmrc delhi metro holi

