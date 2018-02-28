Delhi: Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro on 2nd March. Metro train services will start at 2.30 pm on all lines and will continue normally thereafter. pic.twitter.com/pIr4ilOUNp— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
मुंगावली और कोलारस उपचुनाव में अब तक की काउंटिंग में कांग्रेस को दोनों सीटों पर मिल रही बढ़त के बाद भोपाल स्थित कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में कार्यकर्ता जश्न मना रहे हैं। वह ढोल-नगाड़ों के बीच एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिला रहे हैं।
28 फरवरी 2018