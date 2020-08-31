शहर चुनें
मेहुल चोकसी ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट की डिवीजन बेंच से की 'बैड बॉय बिलिनेयर्स' की प्री स्क्रिनिंग करने की मांग 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 31 Aug 2020 09:33 PM IST
मेहुल चोकसी
मेहुल चोकसी - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
पीएनबी घोटाले में आरोपी मेहुल चोकसी के अधिवक्ता विजय अग्रवाल ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट की डिवीजन बेंच में नेटफ्लिक्स की डॉक्यूमेंट्री 'बैड बॉय बिलिनेयर्स' की प्री स्क्रीनिंग कराने की याचिका दायर की है। बता दें नेटफ्लिक्स द्वारा यह डॉक्यूमेंट्री 2 सितंबर को रिलिज की जानी है। इससे पहले उनकी इस याचिका को एकल पीठ ने खारिज कर दिया था। 
mehul choksi pnb scam pre screening netflix documentary bad boy billionaires

