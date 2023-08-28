G-20 Summit: मेयर शैली ओबेरॉय और मंत्री सौरभ भारद्वाज ने तैयारियों का लिया जायजा, रिक्शे पर बैठकर पहुंचे

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
आम आदमी पार्टी के मंत्री सौरभ भारद्वाज और दिल्ली की मेयर डॉ. शैली ओबेरॉय ने सोमवार को अनोखे अंदाज में जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। दोनों रिक्शे पर सवार होकर निरीक्षण पर निकले। दोनों को रिक्शे में बैठा देखकर उनके कुछ समर्थक भी साथ चल पड़े। इस बीच दोनों ने उनसे भी बातचीत की।
#WATCH | Delhi: AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi take a rickshaw ride and inspect preparations for the upcoming G20 summit pic.twitter.com/AHdeg54EYt— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed