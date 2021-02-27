शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Light to moderate intensity rain would occur in many areas of up and haryana

यूपी और हरियाणा के कई इलाकों में होगी हल्की बारिश

विज्ञापन
Dushyant Sharma न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा
Updated Sat, 27 Feb 2021 03:14 AM IST
demo pic
demo pic - फोटो : अमर उजाला
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मौसम विभाग ने अनुमान जताया है कि यूपी और हरियाणा के कई इलाकों में हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार हरियाणा के कैथल और कुरुक्षेत्र के अलावा यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर, देवबंद, नजीबाबाद, बिजनौर, मेरठ, खतौली, हस्तिनापुर, चांदपुर, अमरोहा और मुरादाबाद में और आसपास के इलाकों में अगले दो घंटे में हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। 
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr rain forecast

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जेंडर सर्जरी से जुड़वां भाई बने लड़कियां
Bizarre News

जेंडर सर्जरी से जुड़वां भाई बने लड़कियां, प्रॉपर्टी बेचकर परिवार ने दिए ऑपरेशन के लिए पैसे

26 फरवरी 2021

रविचंद्रन अश्विन
Cricket News

रविचंद्रन अश्विन हुए भावुक, बोले- जिस खेल को मैंने चाहा उसने मुझे वापस बहुत कुछ दिया

26 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
ममता बनर्जी
India News

बंगाल में आठ चरणों में चुनाव: ममता ने कहा- भाजपा के कहने पर आयोग ने लिया फैसला

26 फरवरी 2021

kapil sharma
Lifestyle

इस आलीशन घर में रहते हैं कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा, कई महंगी कारों के अलावा करोड़ों की संपत्ति के भी हैं मालिक

26 फरवरी 2021

cashback on petrol lpg
Mobile Apps

काम की खबर: यहां पेट्रोल, डीजल और गैस पर मिल रहा 50% तक का कैशबैक

26 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Jio Offer 2021
Gadgets

Jio Offer: 1999 रुपये में दो साल तक सबकुछ फ्री, नया फोन भी घर ले जाएं

26 फरवरी 2021

विधानसभा चुनाव 2021
India News

पांच राज्यों में चुनाव: 27 मार्च को पहले चरण का मतदान, जानें आयोग की प्रेस वार्ता की बड़ी बातें

26 फरवरी 2021

स्वरा भास्कर, पीएम मोदी
Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से जॉब मांगने पर ट्रोल हुईं स्वरा भास्कर, यूजर्स बोले- वो देश के पीएम हैं, कोई निर्माता-निर्देशक नहीं

26 फरवरी 2021

यूसुफ पठान
Cricket News

भारतीय दिग्गज ऑलराउंडर यूसुफ पठान ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा 

26 फरवरी 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 27 February 2021: माघ पूर्णिमा पर इन छह राशियों को होगा बड़ा फायदा, कार्य-व्यापार में आएगी तेजी

26 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X