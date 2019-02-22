शहर चुनें

तीन तलाक अध्यादेश को राष्ट्रपति ने दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 04:55 AM IST
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
एक साथ तीन तलाक दिए जाने को मुस्लिम पुरुष के लिए दंडनीय अपराध घोषित करने वाला अध्यादेश पर बृहस्पतिवार को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने हस्ताक्षर कर दिए। कानून मंत्रालय ने इस बात की जानकारी दी।
संसद में तीन तलाक विधेयक लटका होने के चलते तीसरी बार लाया गया मुस्लिम महिला (वैवाहिक अधिकार संरक्षण) अध्यादेश राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी मिलने के साथ ही लागू हो गया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता वाली केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने मंगलवार को इस अध्यादेश को हरी झंडी दिखाई थी।

three divorce ordinance sanction penal offense ramnath kovind law ministry parliament narendra modi
मुलायम सिंह
Delhi NCR

बसपा के साथ पर यूं ही खफा नहीं मुलायम, ये है बड़ा कारण

बृहस्पतिवार को लखनऊ पार्टी कार्यालय में अखिलेश को लेकर मुलायम की जो तल्खी दिखी वह यूं ही नहीं है। दरअसल लोकसभा चुनाव 2014 और विधानसभा चुनाव 2017 में सपा की स्थिति बसपा से ज्यादा मजबूत थी।

22 फरवरी 2019

केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
Delhi NCR

अब दिल्ली से मेरठ महज 45 मिनट में, गडकरी ने विकास कार्यों का किया शिलान्यास

22 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पर परमाणु हमला कर उड़ा दिया जाएगा राष्ट्रपति भवन, पुलिस को मिली धमकी

21 फरवरी 2019

rain in delhi
Delhi NCR

कल तेज धूप ने कराया गर्मी का अहसास, आज बारिश से फिर बदल सकता है मौसम

22 फरवरी 2019

दिल्ली विधानसभा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा का बजट सत्र आज, कई लोक लुभावन योजनाओं का एलान संभव

22 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल गठबंधन को लालायित, शीला बोलीं- कोई बात ही नहीं हुई, ये माजरा क्या है?

21 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के कांग्रेस प्रेम पर भड़के कुमार विश्वास, सीएम को कहा - 'ओछा और बौना'

21 फरवरी 2019

लूट
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास लुटेरों ने पुलिस टीम पर की फायरिंग, एक गिरफ्तार

21 फरवरी 2019

weather
Delhi NCR

मार्च तक बनी रहेगी सर्दी, दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में फिर बन रहे बारिश के आसार

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका-राहुल गांधी
Delhi NCR

यूपी में अपनों के साथ दूसरी पार्टी के नाराज नेताओं को जोड़ेगी कांग्रेस

22 फरवरी 2019

भूकंप के झटकों से फिर सहमा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, बागपत था केन्द्र

राजधानी दिल्ली समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में बुधवार सुबह भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.9 मापी गई।

20 फरवरी 2019

रेडियो 1:27

भुवनेश्वर के इस रेडियो मेले में आपको रेडियो का बदलता रंग रूप देखने को मिलेगा

16 फरवरी 2019

नारायणा में आग 0:33

दिल्ली में लगातार तीसरे दिन दिखा आग का तांडव, नारायणा स्थित पेपर फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग

14 फरवरी 2019

रेन 0:42

दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश, कई जगहों पर गिरे ओले

7 फरवरी 2019

पोस्टर 1:20

NDMC ने कांग्रेस कार्यालय के सामने से हटाए ये पोस्टर, कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में छिड़ा संग्राम

6 फरवरी 2019

युवा महोत्सव (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

सेंट्रल पार्क में सांस्कृतिक युवा उत्सव का आगाज आज, देशभर के 200 कलाकार करेंगे अभिनय का प्रदर्शन

22 फरवरी 2019

Teacher
Delhi NCR

नेशनल अवार्डी को रिटायरमेंट के बाद दो साल का एक्सटेंशन नहीं

22 फरवरी 2019

शीला दीक्षित संग अन्य कांग्रेस नेता
Delhi NCR

सात लोकसभा सीट के लिए कांग्रेस के 70 दावेदार, राहुल गांधी लगाएंगे अंतिम मुहर

21 फरवरी 2019

आरोपी आबिद हुसैन
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे फिर लगाने की कोशिश, जंतर-मंतर पर दोबारा पहुंच गया आरोपी

20 फरवरी 2019

voter list
Delhi NCR

मतदाता सूची में नाम दर्ज करवाने का एक और मौका, हेल्पलाइन करेगा आपकी मदद

21 फरवरी 2019

सीवर (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

रोबोटिक तकनीक से तंग गलियों में साफ होगा सीवर, दिल्ली सरकार तलाश रही संभावना

22 फरवरी 2019

