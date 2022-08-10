Gurugram: उद्योग विहार के क्लब कासा डेंजा में एक व्यक्ति के साथ मारपीट, महिला मित्र से छेड़छाड़, वीडियो वायरल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
गुरुग्राम के उद्योग विहार का एक वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है। घटना क्लब कासा डांजा से जुड़ी हुई है। जहां एक व्यक्ति अपने दोस्तों के साथ गया था। इसी दौरान कई बॉडीगार्ड्स ने उसे पीटा। आरोप है कि उनमें से एक ने अपने महिला मित्र से छेड़छाड़ की।
Gurugram, Haryana | A man, who went with his friends to Club Casa Danza in Udyog Vihar on the intervening night of Aug 7-8 was beaten by several bodyguards after one of them allegedly molested a female friend in their group.
(Vid source: Complainant)
(Note- Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/APAn2SNyCd— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022
