Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Gurugram ›   after hacking email and account forgory of 45 lack

ईमेल व खाता हैक कर 45 लाख की धोखाधड़ी

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 11:30 PM IST
ईमेल व खाता हैक कर 45 लाख की धोखाधड़ी
गुरुग्राम। रतन गार्डन कॉलोनी स्थित निजी कंपनी की ईमेल और खाता हैक कर 45 लाख ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर करने का मामला सामने आया है। कंपनी के एमडी की शिकायत पर साइबर अपराध शाखा पुलिस ने विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। रतन गार्डन कॉलोनी स्थित पेसिफिक टेक्नो प्रोडक्ट्स इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के एमडी पवन पाहूजा ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताय कि फ्रांस की कंपनी कोनडेट से तीन साल से वो ल्यूब्रिकेंट्स आयात कर रहे हैं। जुलाई महीने में कंपनी कर्मचारियों को पता चला कि किसी ने उनकी कंपनी का ईमेल व खाता हैक कर बैंक खाते से लाखों रुपये ट्रांसफर किए हैं। हैकर्स ने 56241 यूरो यानि करीब 45 लाख नए खाते में ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर कर लिए। इस संबंध में 21 जुलाई को शिकायत पुलिस को दी गई है। प्राथमिक जांच के बाद साइबर अपराध थाना पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर लिया। साइबर थाना प्रभारी के मुताबिक यह जांच की जा रही है कि किन खातों में यह राशि ट्रांसफर की गई है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। ब्यूरो
crime
