Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश चढ़ा पुलिस के हत्थे, कैब में बिठाकर सवारियों से करता था लूटपाट 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 05:34 PM IST
25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश से पुलिस की मुठभेड़
25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश से पुलिस की मुठभेड़ - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद में एक 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने के कारण घायल हुआ है। जानकारी के मुताबिक थाना साहिबाबाद पुलिस द्वारा चैकिंग के दौरान बदमाशों के साथ हुई पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार रुपए का ईनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उसके कब्जे से अवैध असलाह व 01 स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार व नगदी बरामद हुई है।   
जानकारी के मुताबिक बदमाश पर आरोप है कि वह मोहननगर से सवारियों को गाड़ी में बिठाकर लूटपाट करता था। वहीं आरोपी के दो साथी फरार बताए जा रहे हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस ने उन्हें पकड़ने के लिए कॉम्बिंग शुरू कर दी है। 

police crime ghaziabad police ghaziabad crime
आतंकवादी बसीर अहमद
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को बड़ी कामयाबी, श्रीनगर से जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का आतंकी गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। स्पेशल सेल ने जम्मू और कश्मीर के श्रीनगर से एक आतंकी को गिरफ्तार किया है। स्पेशल सेल द्वारा गिरफ्तार आतंकी की पहचान जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकवादी बसीर अहमद के रूप में हुई है। 

16 जुलाई 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल और मनीष सिसोदिया को मिली जमानत, ये है मामला

16 जुलाई 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

जनता की चल-अचल संपत्ति आधार से लिंक होगी या नहीं, कोर्ट ने मांगा केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार से जवाब

16 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में राहत की बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बदला मौसम का मिजाज, दिन में छाया अंधेरा, झमाझम बारिश

15 जुलाई 2019

कपिल मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

कपिल मिश्रा ने सीएम के खिलाफ विधानसभा में दायर की याचिका

16 जुलाई 2019

DELHI HIGH COURT
Delhi NCR

हाई कोर्ट ने दिया बाबा वीरेंद्र का आध्यात्मिक विद्यालय तोड़ने का निर्देश

16 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बदमाशों ने चौकीदारों को बनाया बंधक, स्टोर रूम से लूटे लाखों के सामान

16 जुलाई 2019

औरंगाबाद में विवाद
Delhi NCR

यूपी: दो समुदायों के बीच जमकर पथराव और मारपीट, चाट खाने को लेकर शुरू हुआ था विवाद

16 जुलाई 2019

कंज्यूमर फोरम
Delhi NCR

युवती की सतर्कता से खाना डिलीवरी कंपनी ने बदली नीति

15 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: गुरु पूर्णिमा के चलते घंटों तक भारी जाम में फंसे लोग, श्रद्धालुओं को भी हो रही परेशानी

16 जुलाई 2019

