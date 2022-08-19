Modinagar: दो मासूम लड़कियों को उठा ले गया युवक, खेत में मिला एक का शव, दूसरी बेटी बदहवास हालत में बरामद

गाजियाबाद के मोदीनगर इलाके में एक नाबालिग लड़की की अपहरण के बाद हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी ने गुरुवार को घर के बाहर खेल रही दो नाबालिग लड़कियों को अगवा किया था। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने दोनों लड़कियों की तलाश शुरू की, रात के समय एक मासूम खेत में जिंदा मिली। वहीं दूसरी लड़की का शव शुक्रवार सुबह पुलिस ने बरामद किया और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
UP |Two minor girls were kidnapped from Rori village of Modinagar, last night. SSP Ghaziabad engaged 4 police stations in search of girls. A girl was recovered alive from a nearby field in the night, while the body of another girl was recovered this morning: Iraj Raza, SP Rural pic.twitter.com/r3KnbUmvtC— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.